WINCHESTER — On Thursday night, community members gathered in Handley High School’s wooden hallway to hear a tale full of secrets and danger.
Lining the walls are replicas of portraits by Rembrandt van Rijn and historical figures like George Washington. Gloomy landscapes with intricate details hang beside them. In one painting, a family stands on a beach’s shore. Another shows a boat at sea, its crew fleeing in a lifeboat as a powerful storm rages.
All of them are replicas of famous, valuable paintings which were once stowed away in a vault underneath Handley High School. As the story goes, it was a secret known to few at the time. The art was worth $1,155,000 and was hidden in fear of a foreign invasion after World War II reached American soil in 1941.
“It’s a great story because it shows the great pressure that people were under during the war, and how people worked together to solve problems,” said Marisa Bourgoin, the evening’s speaker who was for many years an archivist at the Corcoran Gallery and School of Art in Washington, D.C., the institution which hid its paintings at Handley all those years ago. “It’s a story that nobody was telling at the time ... and at a school that is as special as Handley, which has this amazing history of its own ... it’s a really nice way to celebrate the high school’s history and its contributions.”
“Handley’s Corcoran Connection: A WWII Story” was part of the Handley 100 Program Series, just one way Handley High School is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023-24.
The event drew a large crowd. So large, in fact, that organizers had to steadily bring in benches and office chairs so that all of the guests could have a place to sit.
Visitors listened intently as Bourgoin recounted the story of the Corcoran, an art gallery formerly located across the street from the White House, and its relationship to Handley during WWII.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor thrust the U.S. into the war, Corcoran officials realized the institution’s location in the heart of the nation’s capital made it vulnerable to potential enemy attacks. They feared bombings would set fire to the precious artwork within the Corcoran’s walls, so they sought a place where they could save at least a fraction of their most valuable pieces.
They explored places in Frederick, Maryland, and Leesburg, but none of them met the safety criteria the Corcoran wanted.
Then, they came to Winchester, and after asking around town, they were taken to Handley High School. The underground space was exactly what they were looking for. A vault was constructed in the bunker-like basement, and guards were posted outside 24 hours a day to keep the art safe.
“This is such an interesting story about the paintings that everybody in Winchester has talked about for years, so it’s a great way to tell people about the 100th anniversary and what went on during those years, and it’s really exciting when you think of what was stored here,” said Frances Lowe, a retired Winchester Public Schools teacher who helped organize the event.
The artwork, which included 48 paintings, was transported to the vault in the cover of darkness on Feb. 21, 1942. It remained there until 1944, when the artwork was returned to the Corcoran. Among the works hidden away were Winslow Homer’s “A Light on the Sea” and Gilbert Stuart’s iconic portrait of George Washington, as well as ballet class studies by Edgar Degas.
This Corcoran secret was kept, literally, under lock and key, though Bourgoin says some Winchester residents swear that, at the time, everyone knew the art was there.
For more about the artwork hidden at Handley, visit https://www.wps.k12.va.us/domain/1664.
For more about Handley’s 100th anniversary, visit onehandley.com.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
