WINCHESTER — For the first time, the commonwealth’s top teacher of the year is an employee of Winchester Public Schools (WPS).
Jeffery W. Keller, a history instructor at Handley High School, was named the 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year Thursday evening by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
“It’s exciting, it’s a really big honor,” Keller said on Monday afternoon during a celebration held in his honor at Handley. “I keep saying it’s about the team — and it’s about the team. It’s about Handley and WPS supporting their staff, giving me the freedom to do what I want to do in the way I want to do it. Not every school does that, not every division does that, so I credit that.”
Keller also credited his students for helping him earn the award.
“When I think back to coming here, I didn’t plan on being a teacher. I was just coming here for a year, but the students made me want to stay,” he said.
Keller began teaching at Handley in the fall of 2008. His current courses include Advanced Placement U.S History, African American History and World History.
“There’s no better person to pick as an ambassador for education in Virginia,” Handley High School Principal Susan Braithwaite said at Monday’s celebration. “We know you are going to move Virginia further along and gain a lot of support for our teachers. We are so very, very proud.”
Last month, a deputy superintendent with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), Kent Dickey, visited Winchester to announce that Keller had been chosen as the state’s 2024 Region 4 Teacher of the Year, making him a finalist for the premier award along with selected instructors from the commonwealth’s seven other regions.
The other regional teachers of the year were:
• Region 1 — John R. Aughenbaugh of New Kent High School in New Kent County
• Region 2 — Craig T. Reynolds of Magruder Elementary School in York County
• Region 3 — Amy L. Gregory of Hamilton Holmes Middle School in King William County
• Region 5 — Brandy H. Johnson of Shelburne Middle School in Staunton
• Region 6 — Jennifer M. Hatch of Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Franklin County
• Region 7 — Melanie P. Smith of Chilhowie Elementary School in Smyth County
• Region 8 — Tequisha L. Stiles of James Solomon Russell Middle School in Brunswick County
“Our regional teachers of the year represent the faces and the future of teaching in the commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said last week. “They are passionate and dedicated educators who give their all to their students every day.”
The eight regional teachers gathered on Thursday evening at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond to see who had been chosen as Virginia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.
“It’s a privilege to host you and your families, and it’s an honor to thank you for your tireless commitment to this most important profession,” Youngkin said to the eight finalists before announcing Keller’s selection. “Together, you are preparing the future and empowering the present of the commonwealth and America.”
Earlier in the day, Keller and the seven other finalists for Teacher of the Year were interviewed by a selection committee from the Virginia Department of Education. Following the interviews, the committee — comprised of representatives of professional and educational associations, the business community and 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year Fabiana Parker — chose Keller as the 2024 recipient.
“Jeffery encourages each of his students to set high goals and creates pathways for them to achieve excellence,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said during Thursday evening’s presentation, which was streamed live from Capitol Square. “I am looking forward to visiting Handley High and watching him in action.”
Coons added that Keller and the seven other finalists will start meeting with her monthly “as a Teacher Advisory Council to elevate the voices and perspectives of all Virginia teachers within VDOE.”
Following Thursday’s award ceremony, Keller and the seven other regional teachers were honored at a reception hosted by the governor and Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
“I am excited to toast teaching’s very best at the Executive Mansion,” Suzanne Youngkin said. “As a mother, I’m forever grateful to educators who are faithfully leading and giving students support and skills that will serve them their entire lives. Congratulations to Jeffery and all our other regional teachers of the year.”
The excitement is not necessarily over for Keller. He is now in the running for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced next spring during a ceremony at the White House.
According to a media release from the Virginia Department of Education, three previous Virginia teachers of the year went on to earn the national honor: Mary V. Bicouvaris (1989), Philip Bigler (1998) and Rodney A. Robinson (2019).
Reporter Cormac Dodd contributed to this story.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
