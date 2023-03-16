The infamous Harlem Globetrotters brought their trick shots and audience-engaging antics, Wednesday night, to the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
The arena was packed with families who came out to watch the equal parts sports and comedy show. The Harlem Globetrotters is an American exhibition basketball team that was created in 1926 and has performed in 123 countries and territories worldwide since, according to its website.
The last time the Harlem Globetrotters played in Harrisonburg was August 2021.
Before the show started, families filed to the merchandise table, kids bounced around basketballs and some joined the Globetrotters on the court to shoot hoops. Parents snapped pictures of their kids standing in front of the court, some donned a Globetrotters shirt.
One woman was continuing a family tradition Wednesday night.
“Our parents took us when we were kids, so we feel like we should take them,” Heather Kiracofe, of Fredericksburg, said. She brought her two children, Evan Kiracofe, 10, and Chloe Kiracofe, 13.
Several kids in the crowd Wednesday night were basketball players themselves.
“This one eats, sleeps and drinks sports,” Dawn Chaparro said about her son Aiden Chaparro.
Aiden plays for a fourth and fifth grade basketball team in Broadway called the Raptors, Chaparro said.
“He’s an all-star basketball player too,” Kelly Hagwood said about her niece, Dajuan.
Dajuan, 11, is in his second year as a point guard for Augusta County’s Wilson Youth League, Hagwood said.
Dajuan said he was excited to see Hot Shot Swanson, a 4’5’’ guard for the team. Hot Shot performed alongside several others from the Globetrotters active roster.
The Globetrotters faced their rival team, the Washington Generals, Wednesday night. The game was filled with silly antics, flashy basketball moves and a few audience member interactions.
Airport Kirk, forward position, did pull-ups on the basketball rim and Diesel Kirkendoll, forward position, did a cartwheel and front flip across the court before the game commenced. DJ Deeleew, the Globetrotter’s first female DJ, played a soundtrack to accompany the action.
In 2010, the Harlem Globetrotters introduced the first ever four-point shot, a shot located 30 feet from the basket. Every time the Globetrotters made a four-point shot Wednesday night, the crowd cheered.
At one point in the game, Ace Porter, forward position, pulled a little girl from the audience and passed a spinning basketball onto a stick she held.
The girl held the spinning ball for several seconds as the crowd cheered.
"We're gonna show you some girl power," Porter yelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.