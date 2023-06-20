Saturday, June 17, saw celebrations for World Refugee Day in the city of Harrisonburg, at the third annual Church World Service Virginia Refugee Day event at Turner Pavilion.
The annual event, which was open to all, included free food and entertainment as a celebration of the contributions of refugees that have relocated to the community hosted by the service and advocacy organization Church World Service.
Church World Service, was founded in 1947 after the international crisis that was the Second World War. Nearly 20 Christian denominations came together in partnership to share ideas and resources to support those displaced by the conflict.
Since that time, CWS has grown to an organization with thousands of programs, still supporting thousands of people experiencing forced displacement. The organization works on most continents, from Africa to Asia and Europe and also has programs focused in the U.S.
In 2001, in commemoration of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, the United Nations designated June 20 as world refugee day, observed by the city of Harrisonburg through Saturday’s event.
In Virginia, CWS has two offices, in Winchester and Harrisonburg, between which they can support hundreds of new refugees, asylum seekers and unaccompanied children who are arriving in the U.S. each year from all over the world.
Rodrigue Makelele, refugee community organizer for CWS Harrisonburg explained that the organization seeks to support new Americans through a vast range of programs from language support to education, immigration legal services, mental health and wellness programs, housing, cultural orientations, and job placement, all with aim of helping new Americans integrate into their new community.
“‘We [CWS] support people from the moment they get here to their self-sufficiency," said Makelele.
Celebrating the contributions of refugees to the community is a large part of that advocacy and support of assisting integration. Saturday saw the celebration go public at Turner Pavilion, featuring free food, music, dance, cultural performances, a drum circle and refugee leader speakers.
Being publicly recognized for their work and speaking of their experiences during the event were refugee community leaders Getachew Tamare, Abdelrahman Rabie, and Hager Ahmad.
Additional recognition went to State Representative Kathy Tran, a refugee herself from Vietnam, who went on to become one of the first Asian-American women voted into the Virginia House of Delegates. Tran, who continues to advocate for refugees in the House of Delegates, was recognized by CWS as a refugee champion of the year.
Included in the public recognition at the events were recently graduated students who came to the U.S. as refugees. Makelele said that it was important to publicly recognize “how we feel about them achieving their program, coming from a different country and being able to really make it here, being able to adjust, go back to school and pursue careers and dreams.”
Attendees of the event also heard a public mayoral proclamation recognizing World Refugee Day in the city, after being announced during June 13 city council meeting.
The hope of CWS is to now have a proclamation of a recurring annual refugee day for the city.
"Our goal and request to the city now is to have a set date that is recognized as a refugee day in Harrisonburg annually,” said Makelele. “We have voiced that intention to the city council and we hope to work with them this year to find common ground on that.”
For more information about the work of CWS, to volunteer, or for information about internships contact Emily Bender at (540)514-9481 or ebender@cwsglobal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.