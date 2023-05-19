James ‘Bucky’ Berry has spent more than 30 years dedicating a huge amount of time, energy and community spirit to alleviating the pressures of food insecurity across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and now is in need himself.
The Brent Berry Family Food Drive is an annual drive and a staple event of the local community, kept going for 15 years by the energy of Bucky Berry, along with his son Brent and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food for the most needy in the community.
Each winter the Brent Berry Family Food Drive partners with Bridgewater Foods to encourage shoppers to make an extra purchase of a pre-packed bag of food to be donated to the drive. Also partnering with Rockingham County Schools, Berry is able to fill school buses with food from the generosity of the local community.
Over the years, Berry has made numerous connections across the community and become an example of selflessness and giving to those most in need, through donations to the Salvation Army and more recently to The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham for its MLK day of service food drive.
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is a local chapter of the national not-for-profit, that provides support and services to adults with developmental disability, offering both in the home and out in the community support to service users. Currently there are 57 individuals who use the service, with a wide spectrum of challenges from physical to intellectual disability.
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham take its participants to outdoor activities such as swimming and hiking, as well as explorations around the city and stores in small groups in an effort to assist in greater participation in society for their service users.
“We have a community engagement program,” said Heather Denman, executive director at Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. “Its a program that gives access to our individuals to go out into the community to take part in volunteering, building skills for employment.”
One such volunteer program, part of an AmeriCorp grant, lets service users taking part in the MLK day of service, participate in the distribution of food to the needy. As soon as Berry learned of this program he was keen to support, Denman said.
“He just dropped in and said he wanted to help,” said Denman.
From there the Brent Berry Family Food Drive has given a portion of the food it obtains from donations to The Arc, allowing the participants there to undertake the community effort of sorting and distributing to the community.
It is due to the deep respect and admiration that The Arc has for Bucky, as a partner and supporter, that the organization encouraged the wider community to give back to him now.
Sadly, Berry is currently in bad health, unable to operate his company Berry’s Lawn Service causing a great deal of financial struggle, and it is projected he will need a long period of recovery, so it is now, Denman hopes, time for the community to support this organizer and humanitarian.
A campaign to raise $20,000 to support Berry in his medical expenses while he recovers from his cardiac illness has been set up on the crowd funding website Go Fund Me and donations are already pouring in.
"We were so grateful to him,” said Denman, encouraging all to support Berry, not only for his own good but on behalf of the thousands he has selflessly helped over the decades.
Giving is available to support Bucky in his medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bucky-berry
