Local author Kimberly Newton recently shared her book "Goodbye Sister: A Sibling’s Book for Infant Loss" at the National Alliance for Children’s Grief conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
When Kimberly Newton was just 4 years old, she was expected to become a big sister to new baby Katie. She attended big sister classes and even drew pictures of what her family would look like after the arrival of the baby. Sadly, due to complications, it was not to be, and Katie became one of the annual 20,000 stillborn infants.
“I was going to be a big sister the summer of my fourth birthday, and my mother had hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized for the majority of her pregnancy,” said Newton.
Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition that causes severe morning sickness and can lead to serious dehydration, weight loss and dizziness for the expectant mother, according to the American Pregnancy Association.
During that time, Newton went to live with her grandparents when she received a life-altering phone call from the hospital one evening.
“I said, ‘My baby is dead isn’t she.' I knew at 4 that something was wrong,” Newton said. “It was devastating, and it changed everything ... And that continued to have just massive, tsunami effects on the rest of our lives.”
"Goodbye Sister" is the story that decades later Newton felt compelled to write, not only for her own healing from the grief of losing her sister at birth, but also to support the many siblings and families experiencing the same kind of loss.
The commitment to write the book came many years ago when Newton attended the Virginia Children's' Book Festival in Farmville hosted by Longwood University.
“It was there that I met another illustrator and author named London Ladd, who asked me what book I was going to write, and I was like 'no not me,'” Newton said. “And he said, 'No, you need to write the story you needed as a child.' And that hit me in the gut."
Even today, the topic of infant death is rarely discussed, understood or researched, Newton said, but what understanding there is points to devastating long-term effects of unresolved grief in siblings, such as depression, low academic achievement and even socioeconomic challenges, leading clinicians and researchers to always be on the search for new resources to help address that gap in services.
“Every year in the U.S. alone there are over 20,000 stillbirths,” Newton said. “That means there are a lot of grieving siblings and families whose loss often is going unrecognized. In 2019, I started in earnest to try and get the story published."
Despite soon realizing that traditional publishing was near impossible for such a niche topic, Newton decided to invest and self publish "Goodbye Sister."
“There was no chance that a traditional publisher would touch this story,” she said, “primarily because it's a niche topic, but the truth is that 1 in 4 women are affected by pregnancy loss.”
Adding to the pressure of self-publishing, Newton became pregnant with her second child during the process.
"The first time [pregnant] it was always in the back of my head, 'What if this could happen to me?'" Newton said. “Even though I knew I was very likely to have a safe experience, you just never know. I was in the middle of getting the book published when I was pregnant with my son, so there were some heavy days.”
More tragedy would spur Newtons' commitment to having the book published when in 2020 her adoptive brother died suddenly.
“He would have been the same age as Katie — they were born the same year," she said. "I really wanted to do it as a way of honoring their memories but also needed to do this to process my own grief, to feel some sense of wholeness."
The book was brought together after Newton shared the manuscript with childhood grief specialists, met with illustrator Ethan Roffler and had a year of collaboration on artwork and story adjustments.
After the expense and effort of publishing the book, Newton began to network with specialists in the field, offering "Goodbye Sister" as a bibliotheraputic tool to professionals working with grieving children and families.
This connection to the professionals working in this challenging field led Newton to present the book at 2023’s National Alliance for Children’s Grief conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The conference from June 12–16 included presentations from clinicians, families and foundations and provided a networking opportunity for people from a variety of backgrounds and specialties to share knowledge and research in this field.
The impact and importance of the book, Newton said, came immediately after the conference while she presented the story in a library.
“We had one family there that had three children, one was a 10-year-old who, when she was a toddler, went through the same loss that I did — of knowing she was going to be a big sister and then the death of their baby," Newton said. “It was so meaningful to connect with her and her parents and to know that even so many years later I was offering them something that would bring her comfort."
Newton’s hopes for the book to be recognized are coming true as clinicians and counselors use the book as a resource to support children, she said. The experience has led her to start a new venture. Journey Together Books, Newton's new company, will publish stories about many different challenges children can face in the world. Newton said the stories will give them practical tools to address these issues.
“We know, research shows us, kids need factual information and that they need to connect with stories and see themselves reflected in stories. And now my focus is broadening to tell stories that help kids to adapt and focus on the social and emotional skills that they need to get through life's ups and downs,” she said. “I’ve already written my next manuscript, which is a very different book because it focuses on friendship and inclusion in the face of bullying.”
"I needed to share my story as a process of healing, but I also am an educator, and I’m a writer, and I love story telling and art, so creating a children's book was the natural thing for me to do,” Newton said. “Whenever I needed support for things going on in my life, I went to the library.”
For local bereavement support for families, Newton advocates for the Sadie Rose Foundation, whose founders lost their daughter 16 years ago. For more information and resources visit https://sadierosefoundation.org/.
For more information about Newton’s work visit https://journeytogetherbooks.com/.
Her book "Goodbye Sister: A Sibling’s Book for Infant Loss" can be found on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Goodbye-Sister-siblings-book-infant/dp/B0BD2N3C2Q/ref=asc_df_B0BD2N3C2Q/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=615008482527&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=8234228641524367847&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9008306&hvtargid=pla-1772053697415&psc=1.
For more information on and resources from the National Alliance for Children’s Grief visit https://nacg.org/.
