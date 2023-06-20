Hundreds of people flocked to North Liberty Street to eat food, dance and soak in the sun Sunday, all in celebration of America’s second independence day — Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in Texas at the end of the Civil War. The Emancipation Proclamation came into effect in 1863, declaring enslaved people in the Confederacy free — only if the Union won the war. After the last battle of the Civil War was fought and over, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, Union General Gordon Granger announced the proclamation June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
The Harrisonburg Juneteenth Celebration was hosted for the third year in a row by Mayor Deanna Reed, Council member Chris Jones and Magpie Diner, giving all members of the Harrisonburg community a place to come together and celebrate.
Harrisonburg City Council voted to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in 2020, and President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday a year later.
“It's important,” Reed said.”When we agreed as a council to make it a holiday for the city, and it's now a national holiday — we felt that it was important for us to celebrate this day of freedom.”
The block party included Black-owned businesses, live music, food, games and food from Magpie Diner. Kirsten Moore, the owner of Magpie, said the business closed down for two days in preparation to host the event for the community.
“For us, its really important knowing where we are downtown — the edge of the Northeast Neighborhood that’s historically Black — its important for us to honor that,” Moore said.
Sponsors like Sentara and Massanutten Regional Library were also at the event, taking blood pressure and doing outreach and providing kids activities respectively. The block party lasted until 8 p.m., with community members lining the sidewalk with lawn chairs and dancing and playing games like four square in the street.
Kimberly Richardson, a Harrisonburg resident who recently relocated to the area and attended the celebration, said this was only her second year knowing of Juneteenth and its history.
“I hadn’t even really heard of Juneteenth, and this is my culture. When I did finally get to know what Juneteenth was … I feel really proud of this,” Richardson said. “I’m proud to be apart of something that’s giving knowledge … when you have knowledge, you have everything.”
Harrisonburg was very different to where Richardson used to live, she said, but she’s been welcomed by the community and enjoyed being able to gather with everyone for the block party.
Esther Nizer, another attendee and current House of Delegates candidate, said she lived in Texas so she’s always celebrated Juneteenth, but it was great to have a celebration in Harrisonburg to honor the lives that came before.
“Its a recognition of the end of slavery, but its also a recognition of America moving forward,” Nizer said.
People from all walks of life attended the celebration, from longtime community members to JMU students. Reed said Harrisonburg residents weren’t the only ones — attendees also made their way from Staunton and Charlottesville to attend the event. Council member Chris Jones said celebrations of Black life don’t discount other lives, but instead uplifts those who were formerly enslaved and are now free.
“It's great that a diverse population would stop and take the time to recognize and celebrate the importance of Black life, the importance of Black history,” Jones said, “but most of all the importance of Black freedom.”
