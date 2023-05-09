Harrisonburg City Council convened for a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. All members of city council were in attendance except for Dany Fleming.
City council approved the 2023 Community Development Block Grant action plan and the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget and appropriation ordinance.
There was a public hearing for a request from Mainali & Gil Properties LLC for a special use permit to allow a small apartment building with retail space at 1180 Virginia Avenue. The people who submitted the proposal said the property, which sits between a trailer park and an Exxon gas station, would not exceed four stories in height. They said it will include a sidewalk in front.
The members of city council in attendance all voted in favor of the special use permit, though some residents expressed concerns about environmental hazards like traffic and the proximity to the gas pumps.
Mayor Deanna Reed spoke about the contributions of Allen Litten to the community throughout his career. Litten, 87, died at his home in Harrisonburg on Saturday. There was a brief video montage honoring Litten at the meeting.
This staff report was written by Jillian Lynch.
