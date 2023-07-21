The 13-week Citizen Academy is back open for applications.
The academy is held one night each week from Aug. 24 to Nov. 15. Community members interested in learning more about local government are encouraged to apply, according to a city press release.
The Citizen Academy allows participants to visit departments in the city of Harrisonburg and some partner organizations to learn from staff members about the services they provide the community. This allows participants the opportunity to ask questions and understand city departments. This includes demonstrations of tools, equipment and vehicles staff use to complete their duties, according to the press release.
Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks and the administrator of Harrisonburg Citizen Academy said the program was started because “city staff and city leadership wanted to find a way to provide our community members, the access to staff, to our departments, to learn more about the services we offer.”
This includes how different departments operate and why the city makes the decisions it makes and what boundaries staff work within and why staff make certain decisions, said Parks. He said this hopefully creates more informed citizens.
“[The Citizen Academy] helps create ambassadors for us in the community,” said Parks. “It’s also a great opportunity for anyone looking to take on a bigger role in improving Harrisonburg — every year we have participants that go on to join a city board or commission or even run for Harrisonburg City Council ... This isn’t necessarily something that you have to be doing because you want to be on a board or commission. We have people every year who just want to learn more about how the city operates, or they want to learn more about how to better interact with us ... This is an opportunity we as staff look forward to each year, because it allows us to engage one-on-one with community members and talk about the services we offer that can help them, their families and their businesses.”
Parks said the city is always looking for ways to try to make it better. This year, the city added a week to include voter registrar.
Classes take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday night, with some alterations as needed, per the press release. The Aug. 31 class with Harrisonburg Public Works will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for extra time needed.
The Nov. 15 class with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County/City of Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will take place on a Wednesday evening instead of Thursday.
In October, there is an optional Saturday class offered. The class will visit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority and Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant.
Graduation is on Nov. 28. Participants are required to attend the majority of classes to be eligible to receive a completion certificate, according to the press release.
If participants are not able to attend all of the classes, Parks said he understands and is able to share with participants what they missed. Or they can attend the missed classes next session, registration rules apply.
More information and an application can be viewed at Harrisonburg Citizen Academy | City of Harrisonburg, VA at harrisonburgva.gov.
Applications are due by Aug. 11.
Contact Mike Parks at michael.parks@harrisonburgva.gov for questions.
