Increased community participation in Harrisonburg’s Pollinator program is allowing The Friendly City’s June Pollinator Week to graduate into a “Pollinator Month”-long celebration, the city announced in a press release.
City of Harrisonburg departments are partnering with local schools and organizations to offer pollinator-celebrations and activities, supporting the National Wildlife Federation’s efforts to celebrate pollinators all month long, the release explained.
The month will feature regular Harrisonburg Pollinator Week activities such as a guided downtown pollinator walking tour, Lunch and Learn in Liberty Park, and the popular Bee Hotel Workshop, while also offering a handful of new pollinator-related opportunities.
The new activities include:
• Pollinator Garden Volunteer Day at Keister Elementary
• Pollinator education and giveaways at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market
• Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Best. Weekend. Ever. event kickoff including a Butterfly House Workshop and Free Library unveiling at Liberty Park
• Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s Celebrating the Firefly event at Heritage Oaks Golf Course
City of Harrisonburg is joining together with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and JMU’s College of Integrated Science and Engineering Department to offer a month full of pollinator-themed events, the release stated.
“As we enter the exciting month of June when our already-established pollinator beds are beginning to bloom, we are reminded of the community support that has made it possible to build Harrisonburg’s pollinator program and continue enhancing our pollinator corridor,” Public Works Green Space Manager Jeremy Harold explained. “June is the perfect month to promote community participation and build upon the good that takes place all year long. It is great to see the community supporting pollinator species that provide us food, while celebrating the environmental friendliness found here in Harrisonburg.”
Not only are Harrisonburg organizations joining together to offer a schedule of public events, some organizations and businesses are offering additional pollinator-friendly programs and initiatives including:
• Volunteering in pollinator garden establishment and maintenance
• Public Works Pollinator Talks at local summer camps
• Local restaurants creating pollinator/honey-themed dishes
Harrisonburg local business and organization social media pages will have updates on what will be buzzing all around this June during Pollinator Month, the release stated.
More information about the Harrisonburg Pollinator Program and Pollinator Month activities may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/pollinators. For volunteering and program participation information, email Jeremy.Harold@harrisonburgva.gov.
