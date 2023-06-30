The City of Harrisonburg is pushing back the completion date for its homeless services center after a first round of bids revealed complications in the construction process.
Michael Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, announced Friday that after reviewing construction bids received by June 15, the city decided to re-bid the construction with a later completion date. According to Parks' email, the city received no bids with a January 5, 2024 deadline. The alternative date, the city learned through the bid process, of April 5, 2024, presented challenges, including an increased project cost and uncertainties in the supply chain. Some groups said the accelerated timeline wasn’t possible, according to Parks' email.
The city decided re-bidding the project would be “most financially prudent.” The new completion date is October 5, 2024. The bid end date won’t be released until the bid opens. Parks said city staff has been in conversations since the bid closed and that they didn't make this decision lightly.
“We know that every day this facility is not completed it is another day where individuals are having to make difficult choices about where they can shelter and facing hardships that are impossible to fathom for those of us who have never experienced such challenges,” Parks wrote in the email.
Parks said he legally couldn’t share how many bids they received or who the bids were from because it could influence future bids. The new center is being funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act and in part by taxpayer funds. According to the city website, the operational costs of the facility are projected to be $200,000 annually.
The city also still has to select who will operate the shelter. Earlier in the month, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission shared more about what would be included on the campus, including a renovated medical wing, enclosed space, a covered deck and patios.
“The City deeply appreciates Open Doors, the faith community, and other community partners for stepping in to once again shelter adults experiencing homelessness from the cold in the upcoming winter,” Parks said in an email. "Though hurdles have presented themselves along the way, we have remained focused on the end goal of creating a thriving, impactful center in our community that supports those individuals that so many great agencies in our community work so hard to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.