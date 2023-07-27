Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Friendly City Fortune raffle will return for its 20th year on Saturday.
The nonprofit will have $250,000 in cash and prizes available, according to a press release.
“We are so grateful that proceeds from our annual raffle fund raiser can provide us with more resources to do more for our community,” said Andrea Dono, HDR’s executive director, in the release. “This is HDR's 20th anniversary year, and we are excited that the Friendly City Fortune is able to help us take our work to the next level.”
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at The Church of the Incarnation. Prizes will be drawn every five minutes and include vehicles, a vacation package, cash awards, and more.
Proceeds will go to small businesses in the form of HDR’s Bricks and Clicks grants, downtown beautification projects, festivals and events such as the ongoing Levitt AMP Harrisonburg music series, and other projects to showcase downtown Harrisonburg.
For more information, visit https://downtownharrisonburg.org/friendlycityfortune/ or call 540-432-8922
