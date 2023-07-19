Harrisonburg City Council recently committed $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds as the latest round of funds for the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program.
In 2020, when the pandemic started, businesses were quickly impacted by a decrease in customers, shortages in available employees and health and wellness safety regulations that limited actions such as indoor dining at restaurants to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release by Harrisonburg City.
The Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program helps local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The press release stated that the Harrisonburg Economic Development immediately went to work to support impacted businesses. This included helping to obtain funding to ensure businesses stayed open and individuals were employed in the community.
The program received its $200,000 from the Harrisonburg City Council by way of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, per the press release.
The city council set the funds aside to support businesses in The Friendly City that struggled during the pandemic due to increase in costs, revenue loss or other challenges business may have faced, as stated in the press release.
“This $200,000 will bring the total amount of funds we have provided to businesses as part of our pandemic response efforts to $1,279,000,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Deputy Director Peirce Macgill said. “We are very thankful to the Harrisonburg City Council for making this effort a priority. This program has helped businesses stay open and has strengthened our local economy. We hope any business needing this support due to pandemic impacts will consider applying."
To be eligible for the current round of funding, businesses cannot have received a Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant in 2020 or 2021, a Harrisonburg Business Resilience Grant in 2020 or a Disaster Impact Loan in 2020, according to the city.
If funds remain after the first round of applications, another round will be opened for those businesses to take part in, according to the city.
Macgill encouraged business owners to review the grant to see if they can apply.
Applications and required supporting documents must be received by Harrisonburg Economic Development by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Information about the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant, how to apply, and eligibility requirements are available at https://harrisonburgdevelopment.com/harrisonburg-business-recovery-grant/.
