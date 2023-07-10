The rate for electricity in Harrisonburg is increasing by 6% after the Harrisonburg Electric Commission board unanimously approved the increase during their June 27 meeting.
The 6% increase only affects the base rate and will impact all readings taken after July 1. HEC General Manager Brian O’Dell said the base rate is what people pay for energy that doesn’t include fuel or basic customer charges.
With all other costs included, a customer who uses 1,000 kWh per month can expect to see their bill increase by $5.35 or 4.8% per month, a press release stated.
According to the press release, the wholesale price of power costs related to the construction of renewable energy resulted in expenses being passed down from Dominion Power to HEC.
HEC hasn’t raised its base rate for electricity since 2016, the press release stated, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, rates were temporarily decreased in July 2020 before readjusting to the previous rate a year later. O’Dell said the increase in 2016 was approximately 6% as well.
“I would just want to let people know that we continue to be very cost conscious and do everything that we can to keep our rates down, and we'll continue to do so,” O’Dell said. “This was precipitated by some costs in our wholesale power that were just to the magnitude that we needed to pass along some of those to our customers.”
