The Harrisonburg Farmers' Market will provide opportunities to shop locally-grown produce at sunset this summer.
The farmers market, which boasts a number of local vendors usually takes place weekly from March to October on Saturdays and Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion.
For those who would shop in the afternoon and early evening, the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market Sunset Market will take place monthly on Thursdays starting June 15 and will feature entertainment along with shopping for locally-grown produce and goods from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion, 228 S. Liberty St.
The event will also happen from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 at the Turner Pavilion, according to a press release.
June 15's Sunset Market will feature live music, unique vendors, food trucks and children's activities, the release said.
Each event will provide another opportunity for shoppers to use EBT and P-EBT, according to the press release. The Harrisonburg Farmers' Market gives one free dollar for every dollar spent in any kind of EBT, according to the press release. The Harrisonburg Farmers Market accepts SNAP at its Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday markets. The farmers' market gives 30 free cents toward every dollar of purchases made with SNAP, the press release said.
The events will feature a different community event each time, like drum circles or painting classes. Information about the specific community events at each Sunset Market will be available at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com, through the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market email newsletter and on Harrisonburg Farmers' Market's Facebook and Instagram pages, the release said.
This staff report was written by Jillian Lynch.
