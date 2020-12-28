The Harrisonburg Fire Department credited the quick actions of a neighbor who, along with the family dog, helped alert a family of seven to an early morning fire Saturday in the 500 block of Alleghany Avenue.
According to a press release, at 5:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a call for a structure fire with flames coming through the roof of the home. The fire was later determined to have originated in the chimney.
Per HFD, the residents were able to escape after their dog alerted them and a neighbor pounded on the family’s door. The home did not have any working smoke alarms.
“The dog was very insistent,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said. “And the neighbor was insistent they get out of the house.”
In the wake of the fire, Tobia reiterated the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes, and recommended one in every sleeping area, hallway and living area. But not in the kitchen, where smoke from everyday cooking can set them off, which leads to the mistake of taking the battery out.
“Smoke alarms are critical,” Tobia said, “because they provide residents with the time necessary to escape.”
Firefighters from the city, with assistance from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, were able to get Saturday’s fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to the release. Damage to the home was estimated at $60,000, and no injuries were reported.
According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, chimneys are a frequent source of fires in a home, causing 25,000 blazes annually across the nation and resulting in $125 million in property damage.
“It’s winter-heating season, and it’s very common to have an uptick in fires,” Tobia said. “This is fire season for the fire departments.”
According to Tobia, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is redoubling its effort to make sure homes in the city have working smoke detectors and plans to canvass the Alleghany Avenue neighborhood to make sure smoke detectors are operational.
“For a very long time, the fire department has had a campaign to give free smoke alarms to anybody in the city who needs one,” Tobia said. “We make ourselves available, even in the current [COVID-19] pandemic. We still have a mission to fulfill. We believe we can do it safely.”
Tobia said any firefighter entering a home to check a smoke alarm will social distance and wear personal protective equipment.
City residents can call the fire department’s headquarters at 540-432-7703 during normal business hours, or stop by any of the city’s four fire stations, to ensure that they have working smoke detectors in their homes, Tobia said.
“Modern smoke alarms should have a 10-year sealed battery in them,” Tobia said. “If there’s not a date on the smoke alarm, it’s not current.”
