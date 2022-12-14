Josh Sundquist, 38, of Santa Monica, Calif., has lived a life that might seem like a movie.
The chapters of his 2010 personal memoir, “Just Don’t Fall,” outline how Sundquist grew up in Harrisonburg after losing his left leg to cancer at 9 and eventually became a paralympic skier – competing in the 2006 Winter Olympics.
Playing a prosthetist in a new show based on a chapter in his memoir, Sundquist said it was a surreal moment when his character gave life advice to 11-year-old Logan Marmino, who portrays a young Josh in a new TV show now streaming on Apple TV+.
“On camera, I am talking to an eleven-year-old boy who looks a lot like I did and I say, ‘I know how it feels,’” Sundquist said. “It was really wild and kind of magical.”
Sundquist is an executive producer and writer of “Best Foot Forward,” a children’s comedy series about a young boy – Josh Dubin, played by Marmino – based on a chapter of Sundquist’s book about the transition from homeschooling to public school with a disability. The full first season of the show was released July 22 on Apple TV+.
Born in Charlottesville, Sundquist said his family moved to Harrisonburg when he was 2 years old. He was homeschooled until he went to Harrisonburg High School in the ninth grade, Sundquist said, and later graduated in 2002.
Sundquist lost his left leg at age nine, to Ewings sarcoma, a form of cancer. After losing his leg, Sundquist said he learned to ski on Massanutten mountain and eventually competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. Growing up, Sundquist said he rarely saw disabled characters in TV shows and movies.
About four years ago, Sundquist said he was approached by a production company about the idea for Best Foot Forward and eventually, Apple TV+ decided to pick up the show.
“I really liked the specificity of that little niche from the book,” Sundquist said. “I don’t think I would want to be involved in a version of my life story that wasn’t comedic.”
An executive producer and a writer for the show, Sundquist said many of the writers, cast and crew are disabled in real life.
“In every facet of the show, disability representation was important to us,” Sundquist said. “Both to get it right on camera and behind the camera to provide an employment opportunity to people who often have a tough time breaking into this industry.”
The large-scale production features a cast and crew of around 200 people, Sundquist said.
“We built a house, we built a school that has a cafeteria, a library with a couple thousand books in it, a gymnasium, four hallways, lockers, an elevator, a staircase,” Sundquist said.
Josh Dubin, played by Marmino, is missing a leg and wears crutches. Marmino, who has never acted before this role, is missing a leg in real life and wears a prosthetic leg.
“Josh is a fish out of water. He’s really enthusiastic, he’s really stoked to be there – just like I was when I went to Harrisonburg High School. He has some slightly exaggerated or erroneous views of what traditional schooling is going to be like,” Sundquist said.
Sundquist said often when characters in a show or movie are disabled, they’re often played by a regularly-abled actor. Sundquist said “Best Foot Forward” is groundbreaking because it gives opportunities to people with real disabilities.
“Even today, nothing like this exists,” Sundquist said. “I’m really proud to have created a series in which kids like Logan can sign into a streaming network and find a real show with someone that looks like them.”
In addition to writing a number of books, Sundquist is also a YouTuber, social media personality and a motivational speaker. Sundquist recently returned to Harrisonburg for a Nov. 4 comedy show at James Madison University’s Wilson Hall auditorium.
Overcoming unique obstacles with his disability, Sundquist said when he was 15, he saw a motivational speaker in Harrisonburg and realized that was his dream career. Sundquist said he started calling up local schools and got his first gig at Wilbur Pence Middle School, in Dayton.
“The speech went horribly. It was really bad. They actually cancelled my second speech,” Sundquist said. “They were like, ‘we thought your content was disturbing’ and they were not wrong.”
While it doesn’t directly mention Harrisonburg or Harrisonburg High School, Sundquist said the writers and producers used Harrisonburg as a “point of reference” for Best Foot Forward, which is set in a small city in Virginia.
“If you look really carefully, there’s a Virginia state flag in the door of the school as the kids walk through the front door,” Sundquist said.
Sundquist said the first season has ten episodes and chronicles young Josh’s first semester of freshman year. The first episode of Best Foot Forward is free to watch on any device, Sundquist said.
“I’m proud to be able to put something on TV that brings my hometown to a worldwide audience,” Sundquist said.
