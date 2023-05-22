Harrisonburg High School wen on lockdown Monday afternoon, according to a police officer outside of the school May 22.
The lockdown took place following an altercation between students, officials stated.
A student told the Daily News-Record that, while she was in the bathroom, she could hear a fight break out nearby. She exited the bathroom and saw that the fight went out into the hallway and there were loud voices.
Later the student went to her lunch period around 12 p.m. and a lockdown was called. Parents were notified of the lockdown around 12:12 p.m.
An officer on scene said police were in and outside the school.
The police officer stated that the kids were safe inside the school.
Once on scene, officers and officials began conducting interviews and then identified those involved in the situation, the officer said.
The lockdown lasted until the end of the school day. Parents began lining up to pick up their kids around 1:38 p.m. Students were placed on school buses later.
Officials stated that once officers were on scene, there was no present danger to the surrounding community.
