When Kasey Thompson was named Virginia Student Journalist of the Year in February, that was enough for her.
“I was like, ‘Wow I just accomplished my one goal, I’m so proud of myself,’” Thompson said.
Then, at a high school journalism conference in San Francisco, the Journalism Education Association named the Harrisonburg High School senior as one of four runners-up to the JEA 2023 Journalist of the Year national award, out of a pool of 200 entries from 35 states.
“One of the nights they announced the runners up … and all of us were holding hands,” Thompson said. “So then we’re at the last one and I’m like, ‘Okay guys let’s relax. I don’t think it’s gonna be me, I don’t want to get our hopes up.’ And then they said Virginia and everybody just screamed.”
Thompson said the accomplishment didn’t set in until the next morning — how thankful and excited she was. As a runner-up, Thompson won a $1,000 scholarship.
As the editor-in-chief of the HHS yearbook, The Taj, Thompson is deeply involved with HHS Media and has been since taking the journalism class her freshman year, working her way up to leadership positions along the way. She also works with the high school’s paper The Newsstreak, the HHS Media website and social media accounts.
When applying for the JEA awards, Thompson went to her English teacher and HHS Media Advisor Val Kibler just two months before the deadline. She said getting the awards was the last thing she expected.
“I literally said, ‘Do you think I should even apply for this? I don’t know that I have enough stuff,‘” Thompson said.
Kibler said the application process requires a lot of work and the different categories required for the award can seem overwhelming at first — the JEA requirements include a portfolio that covers nine categories, including topics like reporting and writing; editing, leadership and team building; design; broadcast journalism and commitment to diversity.
“She has done so much — and I think that she realized this as she was doing it — that applied to the different categories,” Kibler said. “I’m still really pleased that she did as well as she did. She went up against some big contenders.”
Thompson has designed newspaper and yearbook pages, covered stories ranging from how Ukrainian students were impacted by the war in Ukraine to high school sports, and produced videojournalism.
Kibler said Thompson winning was one of the rare times someone with an emphasis on yearbook has done as well as she did because websites or newspapers often earn higher-level awards.
“I think this is a testament to solid reporting overall — good journalism is good journalism,” Kibler said.
Looking back on her career at HHS, Thompson said student journalism is important because it highlights different perspectives and experiences, and has given her purpose.
“It gives you a better appreciation for people as well because you find out all these different things about your classmates that you wouldn’t have ever known before,” Thompson said. “And I think for me, it’s given me what I want to do with myself … I wouldn’t have gotten that if I didn’t do this class.”
After graduating, Thompson is headed to James Madison University and will be getting a degree in Media Arts and Design.
“But it's wild to look back over the past four years, and you're like, ‘Wow, that's done, like my high school career is done, I get to go to college now.’” Thompson said. “And I'm really excited for that, for sure. And just the opportunities that I think JMU will have for me, as far as the SMAD program. I think that it's kind of exactly what I want to do so I'm really excited about that as well.”
Thompson said her favorite parts of working in journalism and as the editor-in-chief of The Taj, is covering stories that people care about and designing pages that inspire underclassmen. Most recently, Thompson wrote a story covering the diversity in HHS.
“All of the people I talked to were really open about talking about anything or asked about and we're excited that I wanted to know about their culture and about where they're from,” Thompson said. “I think that's probably my favorite part about doing journalism in this school is there's so many different people with so many different backgrounds and stories to tell and it's really cool when you get to tell them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.