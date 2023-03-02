Sherry Leffel walked around her garden in full sunshine and 60 degree weather.
She pointed out a patch of miniature yellow daffodils at her feet and reached down to read off the name. Tete a Tete Daffodils.
“I never usually get them before the end of March,” Leffel said.
But she stood in front of them on Feb. 23.
Leffel, a Harrisonburg resident and president of the Spotswood Garden Club, said the daffodils were one of the first flowers she noticed pop up in her garden around Feb. 10. They were about a month ahead of schedule.
As Leffel walked through her yard, she pointed out periwinkle, helleborus, and the the tips of tulips peeking out of the ground.
Next to her driveway, a Star Magnolia tree was in bloom with fully-opened white petals.
“The blooms will smell like lemon,” she said.
A patch of snowdrop flowers further into the garden were wrapping up their appearance.
“They’re done for the season,” Leffel said, adding that they can bloom as early as December.
Valley residents have been enjoying a mild winter this year. February's average temperature was 45.7 degrees, and the warmest day was Feb. 23 at 78.4 degrees, according to data collected by NOAA. During the month, 11 days were over 50 degrees.
Joy Coakley, another member of the Spotswood Garden Club, saw early blooms in her yard as well. She said her ornamental cherry tree is in full bloom and looking beautiful.
The cherry tree usually blooms early, but not this early, Coakley explained.
“The bees are just loving it,” she said.
She’s also noticed ladybugs and stink bugs crawling around.
“I did see a frog,” Coakley said. “We have a water garden, and he was sitting on the edge of it and jumped in when I walked by. You don't usually see them that early.”
Hellebores, crocuses and daffodils have popped up in her yard. Coakley has lived in the Valley for 34 years and been a master gardener since 2011 and joined the Spotswood Garden Club last month.
Coakley said she's also noticed primrose and the green leafy parts of tulips. If some plants make an early appearance and a frost hits, it’s no big deal, Coakley said. It could actually act as a blanket for some flowers. But for other species, it could be more detrimental.
“If the peonies come out, that would not be good,” Coakley said. “...People that I feel for are the fruit growers or the vineyard growers,” she said.
The first plant Coakley noticed in her garden was winter aconite, which is typically an early bloomer. The bulbs tend to pop up in early February, she added.
Tuesday morning, she noticed some other plants' flowers pushing their buds.
Over in the northern part of the city, Marianne and Bill Saunders were seeing a similar scene pan out in their yard.
The couple's yard was lined with fruit trees, some starting to bloom. A Sweetheart Apricot tree was in full bloom, with a scattering of white and pink flowers filling its wiry branches. The apricot tree is usually the first one to bloom, Bill Saunders said, and was about two weeks ahead of schedule.
A Japanese plum tree also stood in full bloom on Wednesday. A European plum was behind it, just starting to bud.
"They bloom all to what Mother Nature tells them," he said. "They don't have a calendar.
The Saunders bought their property in October 2020 and inherited the orchard from the previous owner. Their yard was lined with apple, plum, cherry and pear trees. The couple had rows of grape vines, a few fig trees, persimmons and one pomegranate bush.
"It's like having 40 different kids out here," Bill Saunders said, walking around his orchard Wednesday. "They grow different, act different..."
