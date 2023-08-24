Harrisonburg-based nonprofit Hope Distributed will celebrate the second anniversary of its “Baby Hope” program next Friday.
The program works to provide mothers in financial need with essentials necessary to ensure the health and well-being of their babies, according to the release. In its first days, the program received almost 50 requests. Currently, the nonprofit provides 90 families with diapers and wipes free of charge on a monthly basis.
In addition to its “Baby Hope” program, Hope Distributed operates a free food pantry, free clothing store, and free furniture warehouse to provide relief to individuals going through periods of financial stress, according to the release.
The nonprofit is requesting “birthday gifts” consisting of donations of diapers and wipes to continue serving financially vulnerable families with newborns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.