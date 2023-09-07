The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department will begin its annual sewer testing this week, according to a press release from the city.

The testing involves sending non-toxic, non-staining smoke through the sewers to locate areas in need of repair, according to the release.

Testing will begin this week and run through November. Residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets, or sinks, according to the release.

This year’s testing will take place in the following areas, according to the release:

Amherst CourtHoward Lane Queen Anne Court 
Augusta Circle James Place Rex Road 
Bartlett Court Kingston Court Rockbridge Circle 
Canterbury Court Laurel Street Russell Drive 
Cedar Street Logan Lane Sharon Lane 
Central Avenue Lynne Place Sharpes Drive 
Chestnut Drive Main Street (South) South Avenue 
Colonial Drive Maplewood Court Southampton Court 
Dale Circle Middlebrook Street Starlight Court 
Dogwood Drive (South) Millwood Loop Suncrest Court 
Easthampton Court Moonview Court Toppin Blvd 
Elmwood Drive Mosby Court Vale Circle 
Emery Street Mosby Road (West) Wakefield Court 
Erickson Avenue New York Avenue Walker Street 
Heatwole Road Northampton Court Weaver Street (West) 
Hidden Creek Lane Pear Street West Avenue 
High Street (South) Perry Street Westhampton Court 
Hillandale Avenue Pleasant Hill Road Wyndam Woods Drive 
Hope Street   

These businesses and organizations will also see smoke in their testing area:

  • Wal-Mart, 2160 John Wayland Hwy.
  • Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.
  • Sentara Healthcare, 1661 S Main St.
  • Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board (Summit House), 1888 Pear St.
  • Mosby Heights Housing Authority, 2510 Mosby Court

The areas being tested make up only a portion of the city’s 190 miles of sewer lines.

Smoke may also be seen releasing from rooftop plumbing vents. This is a sign of a properly installed sewer system, according to the release.

The city also provided tips for anyone who sees smoke entering their home or business.

Pouring a gallon of water into the traps of floors, sinks, showers, and tubs will prevent smoke from entering a home or business.

If the smoke does enter a business or residence, it is a sign that the sewer system has a defect, according to the release. If this occurs, there is no need to contact emergency services, according to the release. Instead, a qualified plumber should be contacted. However, as a precaution, anyone who has a cardiovascular or respiratory condition should not stay in a building where smoke has entered.

For more information, contact the Harrisonburg Department of Public Utilities at 540-434-9959.

