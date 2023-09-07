The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department will begin its annual sewer testing this week, according to a press release from the city.
The testing involves sending non-toxic, non-staining smoke through the sewers to locate areas in need of repair, according to the release.
Testing will begin this week and run through November. Residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets, or sinks, according to the release.
This year’s testing will take place in the following areas, according to the release:
|Amherst Court
|Howard Lane
|Queen Anne Court
|Augusta Circle
|James Place
|Rex Road
|Bartlett Court
|Kingston Court
|Rockbridge Circle
|Canterbury Court
|Laurel Street
|Russell Drive
|Cedar Street
|Logan Lane
|Sharon Lane
|Central Avenue
|Lynne Place
|Sharpes Drive
|Chestnut Drive
|Main Street (South)
|South Avenue
|Colonial Drive
|Maplewood Court
|Southampton Court
|Dale Circle
|Middlebrook Street
|Starlight Court
|Dogwood Drive (South)
|Millwood Loop
|Suncrest Court
|Easthampton Court
|Moonview Court
|Toppin Blvd
|Elmwood Drive
|Mosby Court
|Vale Circle
|Emery Street
|Mosby Road (West)
|Wakefield Court
|Erickson Avenue
|New York Avenue
|Walker Street
|Heatwole Road
|Northampton Court
|Weaver Street (West)
|Hidden Creek Lane
|Pear Street
|West Avenue
|High Street (South)
|Perry Street
|Westhampton Court
|Hillandale Avenue
|Pleasant Hill Road
|Wyndam Woods Drive
|Hope Street
These businesses and organizations will also see smoke in their testing area:
- Wal-Mart, 2160 John Wayland Hwy.
- Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.
- Sentara Healthcare, 1661 S Main St.
- Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board (Summit House), 1888 Pear St.
- Mosby Heights Housing Authority, 2510 Mosby Court
The areas being tested make up only a portion of the city’s 190 miles of sewer lines.
Smoke may also be seen releasing from rooftop plumbing vents. This is a sign of a properly installed sewer system, according to the release.
The city also provided tips for anyone who sees smoke entering their home or business.
Pouring a gallon of water into the traps of floors, sinks, showers, and tubs will prevent smoke from entering a home or business.
If the smoke does enter a business or residence, it is a sign that the sewer system has a defect, according to the release. If this occurs, there is no need to contact emergency services, according to the release. Instead, a qualified plumber should be contacted. However, as a precaution, anyone who has a cardiovascular or respiratory condition should not stay in a building where smoke has entered.
For more information, contact the Harrisonburg Department of Public Utilities at 540-434-9959.
