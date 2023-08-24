Each school across the valley started the last two days a little differently.
At Broadway High School, a line of community members stood on either side of the door, clapping and saying hello to the students as they walked in.
At Stone Spring Elementary, a staff member in a big inflatable eagle costume visited and hugged children as young kids waddled into the school.
While each scene may have played out differently across the 33 schools in the city and county, one thing was clear as the school divisions opened their doors to start the new year: students and teachers were ready to get back to school.
Kelly Troxell, an instructional coach at Stone Spring and the aforementioned eagle, said the best part of the first day of school was all of the smiles and hugs from students.
“It’s been a lot of hard work to prepare,” Troxell said. “We’re glad it’s here and ready to have a good time and teach students how to be amazing learners and amazing little people.”
The new year also brought adjustments for some schools, like Skyline Middle School, which had a new block schedule, simplifying the day down to just five classes. Kim Johnson, a mental health counselor at Skyline, said it was an adjustment but made the first day back smoother.
“Everyone seemed really pumped to be here, which was great,” Johnson said. “It was good energy.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards stopped by to welcome students into their schools as they started their day. Richards said this year felt more like returning to normal after COVID-19, which was important for the community.
“People are excited to start this year. We’ve got a lot of great things going on in our schools and they’re excited,” Richards said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to feel that kind of energy at the start of the school year.”
In Rockingham County, Superintendent Larry Shifflett said he tagged along the bus route for Broadway High School, which was exciting and gave him a new perspective. Shifflett said for the division, he was looking forward to establishing a five-year strategic plan but was also excited about building relationships.
At Broadway High, junior Faithlyn Hart said although she was nervous to get back into the swing of things, she was excited about taking veterinary classes at the Massanutten Technical Center and an equine class.
Lauren Shifflett, a parent of a fourth grader and a kindergartner at Pleasant Valley Elementary, said the new year was bittersweet, especially with a kindergartner, but felt good dropping them off as her students walked in with smiles on their faces.
“I love the excitement they have when they come home from school,” Lauren Shifflett said. “Especially at Pleasant Valley, I know that they’re loved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.