Students from five local high schools and the Massanutten Technical Center graduated over the last week, closing one chapter and opening the next for the class of 2023.
Massanutten Technical Center
Kevin Hutton, the MTC director, gave his remarks to open the ceremony. Hutton recognized several student awards including national winners for SkillsUSA and Future Farmers of America awards. Adam Jordan, a former Broadway High School and MTC student who’s worked in motorsports for 18 years, including working on the mechanic team for Dale Earnheart Jr.
“[People always say] ‘Adam you’re so lucky! You’re so lucky to be part of something like that!’” Jordan said. “I am very lucky, but what luck is, is preparation meeting opportunity. Thankfully MTC taught me to be prepared. No matter what skill, trade you have or you’re going through, MTC has prepared you for the next chapter, for the next opportunity, you just have to take it.”
East Rockingham High School
Leaders from the senior class including Copper Stepp, senior class treasurer, Emily Washington, senior class historian, Ashlyn Herring, senior class president, Montana Caruso, SCA president, Elise Breeden, senior class secretary and Lillie Belle Merica, senior class vice president gave speeches, sharing insights, advice and memories from the last four years.
“It is a bittersweet moment today, knowing this is probably the last time many of us will be in the same room together. However, endings are inevitable,” Herring said. “However, in these endings lie new beginnings, new opportunities and as we say goodbye, as much as it may hurt, we gathered memories we will carry for a lifetime.”
Rebecca Lam, a retired East Rockingham teacher, gave the commencement speech for the high school, encouraging students to cherish their high school memories but look forward to their dreams and plans ahead.
“Out there in the real, cynical world, hold on to your dreams,” Lam said. “Time, life, experiences, will alter many of the ideals you hold tonight, and there will come a time when you realize your parents knew more than you ever thought they did. But despite that, hold on to your dreams, your hopes, your idealism. We as a country need that.”
Xavier Butler, another graduate, said East Rockingham had a great supportive, family environment to be around and playing basketball for Coach Keyes shaped him into the person he is today.
“Don’t take the moments for granted, because everything flew by so fast,” Butler said.
Spotswood High School
Class officers Natalie Singerling, senior class secretary, Keegan Thompson, senior class vice president, Mackenzie Schmidt, SCA president and Rachel Bailey, senior class president, gave speeches to the audience.
“We sit here today, the class of 2023, after many years of maturing, growing and developing,” Bailey said. “But as we continue in life, we need to not worry about the past assignments or games and what could’ve been but rather reflect on how far we’ve grown. That said, this moment symbolizes the beginning of the rest of our lives.
Timothy Leach, the former director of student activities at Spotswood, gave the commencement speech, sharing advice with the group of students and encouraging students to put in the work and own their success.
“My challenge to you is to find three people this week that have impacted you at Spotswood … and send them a note,” Leach said. “Don’t be afraid of what’s next … Go make the world a better place, it’s up to you … You’ll always be a blazer.”
Jermaine Chaluisant Vega, a Spotswood graduate and basketball player, said his favorite memories were showing up to basketball practice and said the biggest lesson he learned at Spotswood was hard work.
Broadway High School
Copresidents Makenna Campbell and Lily Gatesman shared remarks with the Broadway class of 2023, congratulating the group of graduates and sharing memories.
“Today is a tribute to the years of hard work, personal development and dedication as we walk across this stage here today,” Gatesman said. “I will look back on the moments I may have taken for granted like Friday night lights, senior nights and school dances and wish I could relive it one more time.”
Mallory Cromer, a business and marketing teacher, was one of the commencement speakers for Broadway, sharing the timeline the class of 2023 experienced, from being impacted by COVID-19 their freshman year, to going back to normal as seniors before sharing lessons and advice for students.
“Lesson one, embrace the art of thinking fast and thinking slowly,” Cromer said. “Take a moment to carefully consider what you want to say before it escapes your lips. Remember, once words are uttered, they hold tremendous power, capable of shaping destinies for better or for worse.”
Graciela Alvarez, a 2023 graduate, said graduating was liberating and encouraged those still in high school to enjoy the moment and not stress the future too much.
Turner Ashby High School
The student speakers for Turner Ashby included Evan Kulp and Kate Jones. Jones shared a story about her mother putting sticky notes on her mirror to encourage her, and encouraged students to be uncomfortable “when it matters.”
“Embrace the discomfort, step outside your comfort zone,” Jones said. “I leave you with one last quote from my mirror, from the words of Abraham Maslow, ‘At any given moment we have two options to step forward into growth or to step backward into safety. Growth must be chosen again and again. Fear must be overcome again and again.’”
The Turner Ashby commencement speaker, Caitlin McAvoy, an actress and Turner Ashby graduate, shared how she turned her biggest fears of failure into her biggest accomplishments.
“When you chose to move forward and defy your fear it changes your perspective,” McAvoy said. “The fear never goes away, so just defy it.
Emily Graham, a Turner Ashby graduate, said graduating was a relief and surreal. Graham has her cosmetology license but said she wants to live in the moment and see the world.
Harrisonburg High School
Valedictorian and salutatorian, Anish Aradhey and Mary Eleanor Hermes respectively, gave their remarks, sharing that the class of 2023 made their impact and encouraged students to follow their purpose.
“Today is a day to reflect on those experiences and the journey that have brought us to where we sit,” Aradhey said. “Today is a day to show gratitude to the people and family members who have helped us along those journeys, including those who are no longer with us. And today is the day to celebrate our future plans.”
Harrisonburg superintendent shared his remarks, bringing a compass with him to share as a metaphor, to help encourage students to navigate their path in life. Richards encouraged students to follow their compass but to also take advantage of opportunities they find throughout life.
“You are building your own compass over time, and trying to find your true north,” Richards said. “And so the metaphor is important because in education, that's what we're trying to do is help you build tools that you can navigate with through life.”
Jayden Walker, a HHS graduate and football player, said football helped him stay focused and gave him something to wake up for, and encouraged other students to stay focused as well.
