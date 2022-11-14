BRIDGEWATER — A familiar sound of the holiday season is heard once again outside of Bridgewater Foods supermarket.
The clanging of a handbell signals the annual fundraising drive for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Thursday at Bridgewater Foods and continues until Dec. 24. Volunteers and Salvation Army staff will serve as bell ringers, collecting money in red kettles outside of local retail spots.
Money from the Red Kettle Campaign comprises around 20% of the Salvation Army’s annual budget, and all the money raised goes toward its programs, said Duane Burleigh, captain of the local branch.
However, on Thursday, Burleigh himself worked as a bell ringer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — a double shift — because the organization is in need of volunteers.
“I’m doing it out of necessity,” Burleigh said. “But it’s a way for [anyone] to help other people. It’s fun.”
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has a fundraising goal of $200,000 for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Burleigh said the money raised “stays local” — going toward the Salvation Army’s overnight emergency shelter, food pantry, assistance for families, Christmas Fund and Angel Tree program, and youth programming throughout the year.
The need for holiday help is especially high this year, according to Christina Byington, Salvation Army director of development, who filled in to ring the bell on Friday outside of the Shenandoah Heritage Market.
The Salvation Army received around 1,400 individual requests for Angel Tree gifts. Each person who registers is guaranteed to receive a gift through the program, with their information on a gift tag for someone who’s able to help to pick up.
If a tag isn’t picked up from a tree, the Salvation Army buys the gift itself, Burleigh said.
“The Angel Tree is important to get people to donate some of the gifts so we get some help,” Burleigh. “If they don’t get adopted then we have to go out and purchase. Every child that signed up will get something.”
During the holidays, the local Salvation Army also holds a Thanksgiving meal box distribution. Last year, 500 boxes were distributed, Burleigh said. It also provides a Christmas meal for families in the Angel Tree program.
“It’s serious out there,” said Bucky Berry, organizer of the annual Berry Family Food Drive. “We’ve never had 9.5% inflation, a 40-year, 50-year high. Lot of people have to pick: heat or food.”
There are 10 retail spots open for bell-ringing volunteers, Burleigh said. With more volunteers, more collection sites can be posted. To become a bell-ringing volunteer, Burleigh said people can go online to registertoring.com.
