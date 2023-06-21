After a lockdown at Harrisonburg High School on May 22, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Superintendent Michael Richards said they’re reevaluating communication and lockdown methods and exploring even more safety measures for the school system.
Harrisonburg High School lockdown
After the May 22 lockdown at HHS, Richards said he sent out a letter to parents to explain what happened.
After a student altercation, Richards explained in the letter, a weapon was reported. A student who was confronted about a weapon then evaded the police. Richards said while he was encountered in the school, the student managed to run out of the school and into the parking lot, running erratically.
“As soon as you suspect that there's a weapon in the hands of someone in the school, it really is the right idea to go into lockdown,” Richards said. “Because you don't know what's going to happen at that point, and it can be very dangerous. And so we went into lockdown appropriately.”
During the lockdown, the letter explains, the Harrisonburg Police Department searched the building and outside perimeter and questioned those involved. The police searched with drones and canine units, and no weapon was found. After the search ended, the lockdown was lifted. According to the letter, appropriate disciplinary action was taken with certain students.
During the lockdown, many parents and loved ones waited outside the school for the lockdown to end, ultimately having to form a line to enter the school and retrieve their students. Some parents waiting expressed frustration over the communication they received. The lockdown started around 12 p.m., and the lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m.
In the letter, Richards recognized how a lockdown can be frightening for students, staff and families and explained that striking a balance between releasing too much or too little information is difficult.
“[Something] that helps with mental health is to know something,” Richards said. “But there's a lot of research on how damaging it can be to keep not just kids but adults in a lockdown.”
Ultimately, Richards said in the letter that the school system’s current communication system didn’t provide enough information and that improvements needed to be made.
Moving forward
The lockdown moved the school system to reevaluate the way they conduct them. Richards said they “really dropped the ball” on communication during the lockdown.
“There shouldn't be a line of parents outside the school, wondering what's going on,” Richards said. “They should know, they should be able to go to a reliable source website and look.”
Richards said working with police to balance physical and mental safety, having a clear alert system and communicating reliable information is important to inform families about safety.
So, the school system will be implementing a new color-coded system during lockdowns for the next school year. From red to green, each level explains what students need to do and what’s occurring within the school.
Red, Richards explained, is a full lockdown, where everyone in the school is behind locked doors, lights are off and everyone is quiet. Orange is a level down — police are conducting work and students and staff in the school need to stay clear of the halls but can continue learning within classrooms. Yellow is another level down, ensuring everyone stays inside the building, in case there’s a suspicious person or police are in the neighborhood on another call. Finally, green is an all-clear.
Communicating the situation to families will first occur over a robocall, Richards said. It will be straightforward, indicating the code and telling families to go to the HCPS website for more information. The website will include a banner that will tell families as much as the school knows.
Other safety aspects the schools are exploring are artificial intelligence weapons detection, impact-resistant film on entryways, visitor protocols and key card access.
The AI weapons detection HCPS is exploring, Richards said, will be able to pick up on weapons that are shown or seen by cameras. Richards said the AI won’t conduct facial recognition, and HCPS will thoroughly examine the data from the programs to avoid potential bias from the algorithms.
Although the AI won’t be able to see weapons that are well hidden, Richards said, other methods that do, like some AI programs or metal detectors, are far more invasive and would require schools to funnel kids in one at a time.
Richards said safety measures like metal detectors aren’t realistic in schools, especially those like HHS, which are over-crowded. Richards said he doesn’t want school to feel like a prison, and methods like metal detectors could hurt students’ learning by taking learning time away.
“We could put bars on the windows, have metal detectors, searches with the wand. But is that really what we want?” Richards asked. “Are there other ways that we can keep people safe without it feeling like a prison?”
Impact-resistant film has been put on all entryways in HCPS schools, and they’ve brushed up on visitor protocols, requiring everyone to sign in and have a escort. Richards said they’ve also digitized maps for public safety officers and are exploring key cards to allow people into school buildings.
Are safety concerns increasing?
Richards said while there are issues that are facing the nation as a whole, including increasing mass shootings, upticks in behavioral problems and more social media threats, he hasn’t seen significant upticks in significant safety and security threats within Harrisonburg schools
When communicating safety threats, Richards said, HCPS errs on the side of transparency. There’s been an increase in social media threats and their level of sophistication, generally non-credible ones that circulate among school divisions. Richards said they communicate any time a safety issue arises, which he understands can be frustrating.
“There are two potential negative outcomes to that, at least … but one is the boy cried wolf syndrome, or he keeps saying it and nothing happens,” Richards said. “And then the other one is that you build up this sense that this place is just not safe. So, it really is a dilemma.”
Since January, HCPS has sent out eight threat-related messages to families, according to Kelly Lineweaver, the Harrisonburg coordinator of policy and communication. Two included actual lockdowns, one in Thomas Harrison Middle School in January, which HCPS deemed uncredible and the May HHS lockdown.
HHS families were sent messages Jan. 17, April 3, April 13 and May 5. Skyline Middle School families were sent a message April 24 and Smithland Elementary School families were sent a message May 4. Each message generally notified families that HCPS knew of the threat and that HPD had determined they weren’t credible, Lineweaver said.
Navigating behavioral issues that may manifest into safety concerns, Richards explained, is a matter of “turning up the dial” to help kids be peaceful and kind to one another. The pandemic increased behavioral issues and social media rivalries manifested into real-world ones when students came back to school.
“Our kids have always been supportive and kind to each other. Generally. These little rivalries and conflicts that emerged from the pandemic are really individualized,” Richards said. “They're not general bullying. They're not general tensions in our student bodies.”
Richards said one of the most important aspects of safety is mental health. Harrisonburg is continually increasing resources and working on mental health and social and emotional learning. Many safety risks come from within schools, so ensuring good mental health systems can help with those risks.
Although he doesn’t see an increase in security threats in Harrisonburg, Richards said that doesn’t mean the school system won't continue to find new ways to protect students and staff. And as a parent of kids in HCPS, Richards said he understands the difficult situation many parents are placed in, fearing for their children and wanting more information.
“We're working very hard over the summer to get this color-coded communication system in place so that we don't have a repeat of the lockdown experience,” Richards said. “We're always looking for opportunities to make our schools safer without turning them into prison-like environments.”
