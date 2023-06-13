Despite school being closed for the summer, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to serve free meals for children under 18 through the hot summer months.
Andrea Early, the Harrisonburg director of school nutrition, said Harrisonburg operates under federal programming all year long to feed students, but over the summer, the school system shifts to the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded, state-administered program. This allows Harrisonburg, whose school system has more than 50% of students enrolled in free and reduced lunch, to provide summer meals to any children under 18 years old at no cost.
The difference in the programming shifts some rules and regulations as well as who can participate in the programs — over the summer anyone can use the meal program, regardless if someone is a city resident or not, Early said.
The meal program provides breakfast and lunch for students participating in summer school as a part of their school day, but children who don’t participate in summer school can also go to certain school locations to get breakfast and lunch as well.
Early said another aspect Harrisonburg is reimplementing is a mobile cafe that travels to different neighborhoods to provide food. There are two vehicles with two routes — the first covering eight neighborhoods and the second, a smaller route, covering four neighborhoods.
On top of providing meals for kids, Early said, the programs also provide enrichment activities. Summer school counts as enrichment, but for those outside of summer programming, HCPS is working to provide a variety of different enrichment activities. Early said this can be anything from story time, visits from firefights to performances from local musicians — an event Early just put in place.
“It goes beyond just the food,” Early said. “It's also a really neat way for our staff to get out into the communities where our students live and really build on those relationships and strengthen the connections.”
Early said the summer meal program is truly open to any and all children under 18 and encouraged families to come out as the price of food continues to increase.
“We hope that offering these meals at our school locations, and our mobile cafe sites, can just provide a little bit of relief in that family food budget over the summer,” Early said. “I just want families to know that service is available, it just looks a little bit different in the summertime.”
Families can participate in the free summer meal program by visiting the following locations:
Harrisonburg High School
M–TH Tuesday, June 20 – July 27, (closed July 3-4)
Breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:05 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary
(Open meal site — enter through Skyline Middle)
M–W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Thomas Harrison Middle School
M–W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 7:45 a.m. – 8:05 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Bluestone Elementary
M–W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Keister Elementary
M-W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9 a.m Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Spotswood Elementary
M–W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Waterman Elementary
M-W Tuesday, June 20 – July 19, (closed July 3-5)
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9 a.m Lunch 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The mobile cafe sites will visit the following locations with breakfast and lunch available Monday through Friday from June 20 to July 28 (closed July 3-4):
Spotswood Mobile Home Park 1715 Country Club Ct. 11 – 11:20 a.m.
Country Club Court Country Club Ct. 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
Liberty Square Founders Way 12 – 12:20 p.m.
Harris Gardens 215 Vine St. 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
Northfield Court Northfield Ct. 1 – 1:20 p.m.
NENA Community Center 505 Broad St. 1:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Ridgeway Mennonite Church 546 Franklin St. 1:55 0 2:15 p.m.
Dutch Mill/Holly Court 97 Dutch Mill Ct. 2:25 – 2:45 p.m.
Mosby Heights 2510 Mosby Ct. 11 – 11:20 a.m.
Meriwether Hills 151 Colonial Drive 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
University Place 36 South Ave. 12 – 12:20 p.m.
Deer Run 899 Port Republic Rd. 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
