Harrisonburg-based contractor Nielsen Builders has been selected for construction of the city’s new Homeless Services Center, according to a press release.
The project, partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, is a priority for the city and part of the city council’s Vision 2039 plan, according to the release.
Nielsen has agreed to a timeline that will see the center completed in October 2024, according to the release. This was done with the goal of providing sheltering services at the 1111 North Main Street center in time for that year’s hypothermia season.
“The city, along with the nonprofits in our community that do such important work to support unhoused community members, is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need our care and love,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said in the release. “This center will provide a place where people can go to feel safe and valued, while receiving the support and opportunity they need to begin moving their lives forward.”
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the site on Sept. 14 as Nielsen Builders prepare to begin construction. The ceremony will be open to the public, according to the release.
“Nielsen is excited to be a part of this project that will have such a positive impact in our community,” said Dan Hylton, president of Nielsen Builders, in the release. “We are not only building a building, we are assisting in building better lives for those in need, and for that we are grateful.”
The city is currently requesting competitive proposals for operators for sheltering services. The proposal period will end Oct. 27. More information on the selection will be available later this year, according to the release.
For more information, visit http://www.harrisonburgva.gov/.
