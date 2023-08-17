Harrisonburg-based dental office SmileMakers announced that it will be hiring Dr. William V. Lizardo in a press release sent out Aug. 10. Lizardo will join a team including Dr. Isaac E. R. Goode in offering a variety of dental services to the city.
Lizardo, a Harrisonburg area local, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and has been given the Raymond J. Gill Award for outstanding achievement in clinical prosthodontics, according to the release.
“My mission in dentistry is to do good work with good people. I believe in constant self-improvement and being my authentic self to provide the best experiences and outcomes for my patients,” said Lizardo in the release. “My goal is to create smiles that improve one’s quality of life.”
For more information, visit https://www.harrisonburgsmilemakers.com/
