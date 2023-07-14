Walking around the perimeter of Harrisonburg City Public School bus 57, Superintendent Michael Richards lists a few items checked in a pretrip inspection.
Mirrors? Check.
Windshield wipers? Check.
Stop sign? Check.
Emergency reflectors? Check.
“One thing you're training for is to be able to do a pretrip check and be tested on that,” Richards said. “That's probably the hardest part.”
The test, as Richards explained, is one part of a training and testing process required for drivers to get behind the wheel of the iconic big yellow school bus — a feat Richards just recently accomplished.
After eight months of training — longer than most due to his schedule Richards said — the Harrisonburg superintendent received his commercial drivers license and is now certified to cart a literal busful of students around Harrisonburg.
Why would the superintendent volunteer to learn how drive buses? To fill a need and inspire others to join, Richards said.
After schools closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, bus drivers were laid off and the city reduced hiring, Michaels said. The result was a bus driver shortage when schools returned to in person instruction.
The shortage led to some programs city schools participated in not being supported by bus runs, often resulting in programs like the On the Road Collaborative scrambling for transportation and limiting opportunities for field trips, Richards said.
“After the pandemic, I realized that I hoped that if I learned to drive, and could drive field trips — I can’t drive routes because of my job. But I can drive field trips,” Richards said. “So I thought that's a good way to incentivize people or just give them the idea — just give them an idea. This is something you can do.”
So far, two elementary school staff members have also signed up, Richards said.
Shortages in transportation staff is an issue across the country, Michael Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said. It was an issue before the pandemic, Parks said, but was exacerbated after COVID-19.
“You saw a number of people either decide that they were interested in doing something different for a living, or you had people enter early retirements. People who, for health and wellness reasons, decided that this wasn't a preferred job for them,” Parks said. “And that certainly hit school bus drivers hard, especially when a lot of our school bus drivers were people who had retired and we're looking for something to do really.”
Harrisonburg is relatively unique — it runs all transportation in the city, including school buses. Parks said this benefits Harrisonburg because school bus drivers can have a full-time job by switching routes or drive part time by just taking school routes in the morning and afternoon
The city has taken multiple approaches at recruiting bus drivers, including increasing the pay. Now, if a driver has their CDL, they can earn $19.28 an hour rather than the $17.10 an hour it was before. Richards said driving provides an opportunity for additional income, although he donates the money he makes to the Harrisonburg Education Foundation.
The city provides all of the training needed to pass the testing for the CDL. Some parts of the training are a little intimidating, Richards said, like parallel parking the bus and going on a mountain road. But Richards said if he can do it, “anyone can.”
On top of all of the driving training, Richards said the school system is inviting drivers into classroom management training.
“After the pandemic, behaviors went downhill in classrooms and on buses,” Richards said. “And so we're working very closely with the city now, to help bus drivers gain some of that kind of professional knowledge that teachers have of how to manage large groups of children.”
Richards said now that he’s received his CDL, he’s looking forward to getting kids out into the world on field trips and explore educational activities alongside classrooms.
“I find it fun to be with kids on field trips,” Richards said. “I would recommend that to anyone who wants to make a difference. Bus drivers are a very important part of the education team, and so anyone who wants to help make a difference on that team should consider it.”
