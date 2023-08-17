Harrisonburg City teachers and community members showed up in support of collective bargaining for Harrisonburg City Public School employees at the city’s school board meeting Tuesday night.
According to the National Labor Relations Act, collective bargaining is the act of bargaining collectively with an employer through a representative. Tuesday’s public hearing was one portion of the process leading to the Harrisonburg City School Board voting on enabling a collective bargaining election to occur.
The election would allow non-managerial HCPS employees, in two groups, certified and classified, to vote on whether to be represented by a collective bargaining agent.
The board unanimously voted to begin the process at the Aug. 1 meeting, following the Harrisonburg Education Association filing an affidavit stating at least 51% of HCPS staff wanted a collective bargaining agreement with the school board. The process required a public hearing prior to a final vote.
The city board will have a final vote on Sept. 5, where they will approve or deny allowing an election for collective bargaining to occur.
Ten community members spoke — most of them teachers. All of those who spoke were in favor of collective bargaining.
Sarah Rimer, a teacher at Smithland Elementary School and the chair of the collective bargaining card campaign, said the Harrisonburg Education Association had 86% of certified teachers in favor of collective bargaining and 56% of classified employees in favor.
Rimer started by saying she wanted to dispel myths about collective bargaining in Virginia.
According to the Virginia Mercury, in 1977, the Virginia Supreme Court banned public sector collective bargaining. A law passed in 2020, however, made it so public sector employees could collectively bargain locally with their employers if an ordinance or resolution was passed by the locality. The law went into effect in May 2021.
Striking for public-sector workers is still illegal under Virginia law.
“It's important to understand that in Virginia, collective bargaining will not look like union activity in Pennsylvania or Michigan or other union states,” Rimer said. “So what does it give us? It gives us a seat at the table to discuss the needs of our students and employees.”
Ali Haverty, a first-grade teacher at Waterman Elementary, read from a textbook that she used as she earned a restorative justice in education certificate from Eastern Mennonite University. In reading from the textbook, Haverty explained “power over” versus “power with.”
“Power over” is when one individual or group makes a decision that affects others, Haverty explained, and “power with” is built off of things like mutual support, solidarity and collaboration. Haverty said she’s seen how building power with others can impact student outcomes and school environments.
“So what I am asking of is what I ask of my students numerous times a day — I’m asking you to share,” Haverty said to the board, “to begin to share your power by trusting us to make our choice to collectively bargain with you. Notice I said collectively bargain with you, not over you.”
Andy Thompson, the president of the Harrisonburg Education Association, said he was humbled, proud and excited about the turnout at the meeting.
“I’m proud of the teachers for standing up and advocating for themselves,” Thompson said. “And I’m humbled to be leading such a historic moment.”
The next school board meeting will be held Sept. 5 at the City Council Chambers.
