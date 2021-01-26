It was 15 years ago when Reginald Scott of Elkton became a garbage collector for Harrisonburg. He was seeking a more stable job than his role as a supervisor at a chicken plant, he said Monday at the Public Works Department facility on Beery Road in the city.
“You have to look out for the next man working with you. We’re kind of a tight-knit group. We’re just like everybody else. We have our little nit and picks, but when it comes down to getting the work done, we get the work done,” Scott, 49, said. He now works as a tech for the department.
The city is in the process of getting Toter bins for residents as it seeks to “modernize” its trash collecting process, according to Harsit Patel of the Public Works Department.
“We have a lot of staff who, over the years, have been working on the back of trucks for a long time. There’s a tremendous amount of injury risk the way it’s being done now,” he said. “We’ve been trying to move forward to a program that doesn’t require them to sling the trash.”
The new bins will be distributed to households and businesses that get their trash collected by the sanitation department beginning in March, according to Patel.
Automatically, city residents will receive a 96-gallon cart, but could have also chosen to receive a 48-gallon bin. The deadline to choose a size expired on Sunday after having been extended on Jan. 14. Patel said the deadline could not be extended again.
Residents could also have asked for another bin. The cost for a second bin is another $10 on the $13 waste charge on sanitation bills, according to Patel.
He said the city’s existing garbage trucks will be retrofitted with a lifter on the back, which the garbage collectors will roll the bins onto. The bins are then lifted and dumped into the truck.
“It’s just as quick and efficient as going back and forth and throwing bags and emptying cans by hand,” Patel said.
James Madison University trucks and other area localities have a similar loader system, according to Jeff Berry, solid waste superintendent.
In the 2020-21 budget, $700,000, or 0.2% of the city’s $270 million budget, was set aside to provide the new bins and related equipment, according to the city budget documents.
Patel said the city collects garbage for 8,500 households and 500 businesses.
There will not be disruptions to service due to the new bins, according to Patel.
“The bin program helps the staff, reduces workers’ [compensation] and cleans up the city,” Patel said.
He said Toter bins reduce the chances of litter from trash bags bursting on sidewalks and being washed or blown into drains and other parts of the immediate area.
“We’re trying to improve the curb appeal of the city overall as well,” he said.
Patel said the department received hundreds of calls as the bin selection deadline approached.
He said the department received many calls from residents with disabilities and older people who already have problems bringing out their trash.
The department operates a special assistance program where public works employees will come to an agreement with a resident about how best to collect the home’s waste without putting the resident in a risky or straining situation, according to Patel. In some cases, that involves garbage collectors coming to the front door of residents’ homes to collect garbage, he said.
The Daily News-Record spoke with random Harrisonburg residents at their homes Monday about the new bins.
Nick Hottinger, a city water plant employee, said he is supportive of the bins.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Hottinger said on his porch.
Rodrigue Makelele, a city resident of three and a half years from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said he looks forward to getting the new bin since the house he previously rented had a wheelie bin.
“It was easier for me,” he said.
He said he is concerned some families who are not fluent in English would not know they have to reach out to get an additional bin.
“I think there’s a lot of the immigrant population here that have more children than average and that would be big concern,” he said.
Patel said the department has translators available.
Not all city residents are supportive of the new bins.
In a phone interview, city resident Kerry Abbott said she opposes the change.
“It seems excessive. I just don’t think people have that much garbage,” Abbott said of residents automatically receiving a 96-gallon bin.
She said it would make sense to provide bins for those who ask, but not to require everyone to use them. Abbott said many of her neighbors only leave small trash bags outside on their collection day.
“I just think it looks like another ill-conceived plan by the Public Works Department,” Abbott said.
She also said she thinks the bins will not be as attractive as they are being portrayed.
In the Beery Road public works lot Monday, Scott said he is in favor of the new bins.
“I think they’re going to be great for the guys. It’s going to save a lot of people’s backs, and it’ll be more sanitary. We don’t have to put our hands on the trash anymore,” Scott said.
Sanitation employees said the average age of garbage collectors has been rising.
“To work in the sanitation department, it takes a special kind of person to do it. Not just anybody will do it,” Scott said.
These days, the average amount of experience a Harrisonburg trash collector has is about 15 years, according to Berry. He said there are 13 garbage collectors at the moment and the department is looking to fill two empty positions.
Richard Lash, 63, of Mount Crawford, has been working at the sanitation department for 36 years. He said he’s not sure if the new Toter system would play a role in convincing new workers to take up the job.
“Young people don’t want to do this kind of work,” Lash said.
