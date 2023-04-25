Harrisonburg Tourism has teamed up with a group of Harrisonburg High School students to help reintroduce a popular local amenity to those who are missing out on the fun, a city press release stated.
Harrisonburg Tourism Presents: Explore Rocktown at Hillandale Parkwill will take place starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Rocktown Trails at Hillandale Park, 801 Hillandale Ave.
This event seeks to bring awareness to the trails and promote a healthy community, with options for all types of riders, the release explained.
The students — Huda Al-Bandar, Mia Beauzieux, Grace Myo and Ivan Cigarroa Ruiz — will serve as leaders for the trails, which range from beginner to experienced riders. Riders should make sure to bring their own equipment, as bicycles will not be available at the event.
All riders at Explore Rocktown will have the same starting point. Riders will be split into three groups based on experience, with each group being led through two laps at different times, the release stated.
There will be a booth for registration as well as snacks by Harrisonburg High School’s Earth Club, and a raffle will be held for participants to earn prizes. Amenities such as the Rocktown Trails are vital to providing community members with a number of options to enjoy all the natural beauty The Friendly City has to offer, the release stated.
“It means a lot that there are trails so close to me,” Harrisonburg High senior Ty Hass said. “Being able to ride whenever I want on good trails is awesome, and most of them are trails made by fellow riders who volunteer. Also, the builders made a small space feel massive.”
Anyone interested in this event may contact explorerocktown@gmail.comfor more information. Additionally, for those who love cycling, hiking or just being outdoors, helpful resources for exploring all area trails can be found the Harrisonburg Tourism Trail Guide. A digital copy is available atwww.visitharrisonburgva.com/area-trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.