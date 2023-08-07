Backpacks, dry-erase makers and pencils are among the list of the most needed school supplies for the inaugural Tools For School resource fair, which will be held by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham this weekend.

Tools For School, which is being held in the Valley Mall on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is an event where students and families can “shop” for no-cost school supplies and explore other community and nonprofit resources.

The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County said the organization is still in need of supply donations for the event, specifically solid-colored backpacks for elementary, middle and high school students, dry-erase markers, pens, pencils and crayons.

“It's actually pretty incredible what can happen when everybody gives a little bit,” Amanda Leech, the executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said in a July interview. “If every family or household that's out shopping is able to pick up a pack of markers and some crayons and a backpack, that's gonna go a really long way in serving the students in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Public Schools.”

In addition to students and families being able to gather school supplies, 20 other nonprofits are scheduled to staff tables to introduce local resources to families, including the Virginia Department of Health Central Shenandoah Health District, providing vaccinations for seventh through twelfth-grade students.

Donations can be dropped off at one of 60 collection sites throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County or can be brought to the United Way office at 100 S. Mason St., Suite A, in Harrisonburg.

Community members can also volunteer for the fair by signing up on Get Connected. Volunteers can sort supplies from Wednesday through Friday, as well as work the event on Saturday.

The Daily News-Record is also a drop off location until Aug. 9. Drop-off boxes are located in the downstairs lobby of the newspaper.