“Nobody was quite sure where he came from or where he belonged. He was just the neighborhood cat,” recalled Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller.
The feline wandered the streets near downtown Broadway, day and night, and though he didn’t have a place to call home, everyone who saw him knew him by name. Mickey, as the townspeople knew him, had become a member of the community and somewhat of a local celebrity. He didn’t have anyone to look after him, so Miller took it upon himself to do so.
The Broadway Police Department received an animal complaint call on Feb 16 from a concerned individual stating that just down the street, the cat had been hit by a car and his back legs appeared to be broken. Miller called the county animal control officer who relocated the cat to Heartland Veterinary Clinic.
Three days later, Miller received a call from Dr. Brian Arneson detailing Mickey’s condition.
“He was a mess,” Arneson said. Rather than being hit by a car, Mickey had been attacked by another larger animal and was going to need surgery. The cat was unable to walk and had a feverishly high body temperature that required immediate attention. Miller reached out to the Broadway Town Council as a source of funding for the care of the cat, which the town agreed to. As the procedures became more serious and it became clear that the bill was going to be high, Arneson agreed to dismiss the expenses and rehabilitate the cat free of charge.
“We don’t take on charity cases like this very often. He is a super sweet cat that won us over,” Arneson recalled.
First, the team at Heartland turned their attention to draining the abscess that had developed in his abdomen and flank area. Once the infection was under control, Arneson surgically put a plate in the cat’s femur, which had been fractured.
“Our goal,” explained Arneson, “was to give him back his capacities so that he could do the rest of the healing on his own.”
Mickey stayed at the clinic for six weeks, traveling home with vet tech Serena Wiseman on the weekends.
The heart of a community lies in the people who are willing take heart on its members, even if those members are just a neighborhood cat. Mickey has since been adopted by a Harrisonburg resident and continues to capture hearts living a comfortable life going by his new name, Puca.
