If April showers bring May flowers, then Saturday’s rain may have been the perfect backdrop for a very large “garden” that appeared.
A swarm of nylon flowers spinning like pinwheels in the misty air carried by hundreds filled the Promise Garden Ceremony at the Harrisonburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an annual fundraising drive for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Over 500 people turned out for the event on Saturday at James Madison University’s Sentara Park. Registration began at 8:30 a.m., with the opening Promise Garden Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the opportunity to walk a 5K.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s challenges people to register as individuals or members of teams to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The walk just signifies what we’re willing to do. Even though it’s not a huge long distance walk and people don’t have to pledge, it just shows our spirit for trying to find an end to Alzheimer’s,” said Rebecca Foster, of Luray, who participated in Saturday’s walk.
By 2025, there are projected to be 190,000 people 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s in Virginia. The number is projected to increase by more than 25% by 2025, according to a 2022 fact sheet provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
As the number of people living with the disease goes up, the costs of the disease — including Medicare and Medicaid, the number of caretakers, the value of unpaid care and the number of hospice and hospital beds — will rise, according to the fact sheet.
For Saturday’s walk, each participant carried a flower. The color of the flowers symbolize their connection to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Purple flowers represent a loved one who died from Alzheimer’s, orange represents an Alzheimer’s caretaker, blue represents someone living with the disease and orange is for a supporter of the cause, walk officials said.
A symbolic white flower isn’t carried by anyone who walks in the race yet, because it represents the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.
Drugs that treat the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s and can potentially slow disease progression are beginning to emerge, while the Alzheimer’s Association also funds research on risk factors for Alzheimer’s and keys for early detection of the disease.
“It’s exciting because we’ve got an FDA-approved drug — aducanumab — and another drug just came out in September,” said Jeanne Snyder, community executive for the Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “I feel like it’s the most promising time and hopeful time for this disease.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, funds from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s go toward support, care and research.
A member of the 80-plus teams who came to the event on Saturday, Foster is captain of Team Memories Matter, which fundraises all year long for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
This year, Team Memories Matter has raised over $15,000, in part by selling a new cookbook called “Family Recipes to Remember.”
“Everybody on our team has been affected with a family member or a loved one,” said Jennifer Goodwin, a member of the team. “We reached out to family members and friends to try to get family recipes. We tried to ask people to add a note on why that recipe is special to their family and what memories it evokes when they cook it.”
Other top teams include Sigma Kappa Delta Rho sorority at JMU, which raised over $22,000 as of Tuesday, the Bridgewater Retirement Community Energizers, who raised $10,000 with a walk of its own on Friday, JMU Beta Theta sorority and Team Kathy’s Forget-Me-Not.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, 19 walks are scheduled in Virginia this year. Seven walks will take place in the region stretching from the Fredericksburg to Danville areas, Snyder said.
Carrying a purple flower, Foster said her reason for walking and fundraising is clear.
“The main reason is, I can help,” Foster said. “With the families, as far as once their loved one has been diagnosed, to share stories of what everybody’s going through, to tell them they’re not the only ones and something may help them that some other family is going through. That really helped with us. Sometimes people think they’re all alone.”
