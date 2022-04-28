One person was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Interstate 81 off-ramp at Ext 245 in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
The tractor-trailer was traveling south when it entered the off-ramp, encountered traffic and stopped in the travel lane.
A southbound sedan crashed into the stopped tractor-trailer.
State police said one person died as a result of the crash but did not provide additional information.
— Staff Report
