Dancers in green, yellow, purple and orange dresses fluttered their skirts to the traditional Mexican Jarabe Tapatío, a courting dance once considered subversive to Spain’s colonial rule, at Ralph Sampson Park Saturday at the 10th edition of the Hispanic Festival.
Along with the vibrant costumes and cheery music, a solemn memorial of fabric butterfly decorations filled the ground underneath a tent, representing each COVID-19 death in the community.
The mission of the annual Hispanic Festival, organized by immigrant advocacy group Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos (COSPU) is clear: to celebrate Latino heritage in the community while advocating for immigrant rights, tying in issues like the fight for temporary protected status and permanent resident status.
“We found there were observances for other cultures and we wanted to promote our heritage,” said Crimson Solano, COSPU executive director. “Our organization advocates for immigrant rights while celebrating the different Hispano cultures that converge here. We are very proud to share our heritage through food, dancing, music and food at this annual festival.”
This year, that mission also included encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.
While a “March Madness” style futsal tournament, where anyone from the community could register a team for the intense street-soccer game that originated in Brazil, happened at the new futsal complex, on the other side of the park, COVID-19 vaccines were provided by the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
“Ten minutes after we opened today’s vaccine clinic, we gave five vaccinations,” said Laura Lee Wight, VDH population health community coordinator for the district. “We have information officers going around, and there are opportunities for community members to share their concerns and speak with professionals about getting the vaccine. We are also connecting people to a second dose of the vaccine, for those that only got their first dose, or in the future for people who get vaccinated today.”
Vendors offering street corn, arepas, pupusas, Peruvian chicken, cotton candy, gifts and soccer jerseys mixed in with booths from Latino advocacy groups handing out information.
The local Temporary Protected Status Committee and COSPU passed out documents and promoted an upcoming march on Washington. Mariana Díaz, deputy consul of the consular section of the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., represented the consulate at the festival. Díaz works in the part of the embassy that works with immigrants on their citizenship status.
“We aren’t handing out documents today, but we are informing people of the services we have available,” Díaz said. “We have a mobile consulate that we sometimes bring to Harrisonburg that we will park and use to process documents that support immigrants’ pathways to citizenship.”
Educational organizations like Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program, Scholars Latino Initiative, Skyline Literacy and Futuro Latino Coalition (FLC) also had a presence.
“My daughter is a performer of the Jarabe Tapatío,” FLC coordinator Onesimo Baltazar Corona said proudly. “The performers come from various community groups. FLC works with Latino youth to empower them and educate them on the risks of drug and alcohol abuse.”
Upbeat El Salvadoran campirano music, a traditional style, from band Chanchona 503 USA bopped through the festival, along with Caribbean music and stories from Bodoma Garifuna Culture Band. In the morning, talks debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths and a message from Mayor Deanna Reed focused on the pandemic response projected through the speakers.
Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department, who passed out water bottles, Police Chief Kelley Warner and City Councilman Sal Romero were in attendance.
“I’m Mexican, and we went through the Mexican consulate to grant citizenship for my kids,” Romero said. “This is such a great event, and I love celebrating our heritage. We are working hard as a community to get people vaccinated, and I’m glad there’s an opportunity for people to get the vaccine and learn about it here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.