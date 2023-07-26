Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City will once again participate in National Night Out events across the area.
There will be events in the towns of Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton, Elkton and Timberville.
Harrisonburg City personnel will be mobile and have events at several locations.
Rockingham County deputies will be mobile and meet at different events in the area.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” per the National Night Out website.
Bridgewater
The town of Bridgewater will have its National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to a Bridgewater flyer.
Smiley’s Ice Cream at 205 Don Litten Parkway will be the host site of the event.
There will be a free kid's ice cream scoop coupons at the police tent while supplies last. There will be a bouncy house and dunk tank. Delegate Chris Runion and officers will be in the dunk tank, according to the flyer. Scout troops will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs and baked goods on site.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Wildlife Resources will be at the event, said Bridgewater Police Department's Chief Phillip Read.
Broadway
Broadway’s National Night Out will occur on Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Park, 102 S. Sunset Drive.
“The Broadway Police Department, along with the Greenmount 4-H Club enjoys hosting National Night Out to promote police-community partnership and camaraderie. This free event gives community members an opportunity to meet first responders, learn more about law enforcement, and have fun. We serve a wonderful town that supports law enforcement, and this event helps us continue to build a safe, caring community for our neighbors to live, work and play,” said Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller in an email from Cari Orebaugh, deputy town manager.
The event will have tours of a medical helicopter, armored tactical vehicle, police car, rescue squad, fire truck and tow truck, according to Orebaugh.
Other activities include child fingerprinting, a meet and greet with first responders, Beard & Broads Axe Throwing trailer, Cub Scout Pack 1 activity tent, carnival games by John C. Myers Staff, cupcake walk and face painting by Greenmount 4-H Club and Grampy's Village Zoo.
All activities are free, according to Orebaugh. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers prepared by Police Chief Doug Miller.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/640078864734933.
Dayton
Dayton Police will have its National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, 145 Sunset Dr., in Dayton, according to Dayton Chief of Police Justin Trout.
There will be a cookout, a donut eating contest for adults and children, and music by a local resident who is a DJ, according to Trout. For the kids there will also be an inflatable obstacle course with a slide and Gellyball.
Elkton
Elkton Police Department will have its National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elkton Town Hall / Jennings House Front Lawn at 173 W. W. Spotswood Avenue, according to Kim Shifflett, administrative assistant for the town of Elkton Police Department.
The event is sponsored by the Elkton Neighborhood Watch. There will be music by the Woodson Brothers Band, Jackson Secrist, Greg Eppard, and Rick Lam, according to Shifflett. He said people should bring their lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information about Elkton’s National Night Out, contact Margaretta Isom at 540-578-3989.
Timberville
Timberville’s National Night Out will be held on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Park, 325 American Legion Dr., per Timberville’s event flyer.
The event will allow attendees to meet Timberville Police Department, Timberville Vol. Fire Department, Rockingham Sheriff's Department, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, and Broadway Rescue Squad, according to Facebook.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks served by the Timberville Vol. Fire Department, per Facebook.
Activities will include Daniel Ryman a caricature artist, Ashby Harpine a face painter, Heavenly Heart Farm and Mini Petting Zoo and an inflatable by Let's Bouncz Inflatables, per Cecilia Valdez, marketing and events coordinator for Timberville.
“We'd like to give a huge thank you to Walmart, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Pilgrims and Park View Credit Union for their continued support,” said Valdez.
Harrisonburg City
For National Night Out, Harrisonburg City personnel will visit the following communities/organizations: northeast neighborhood, meeting at John Wesley Methodist Church, Harris Gardens near the corner of Vine and Main streets, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community on Virginia Avenue, the Islamic Association of Shenandoah Valley in the Dukes Plaza shopping center and the Mosby Court/Mosby Heights community, according to Mike Parks, director of communication for the city.
“These communities and organizations are selected as hosts for National Night Out because, first, they do an amazing job of welcoming us to their community and are always eager to engage and making The Friendly City a better place. But second, this is a very diverse group of neighborhoods and organizations that help us reach deep into our community and make connections that we otherwise might not be able to make ourselves. Growing these relationships is vital to the community-oriented policing that we want to do in Harrisonburg,” said Parks.
Rockingham County
Officers with Rockingham County will be attending multiple events planned for National Night Out. Personnel will be at Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten and Harrisonburg.
For more details about National Night Out, visit National Night Out (natw.org).
