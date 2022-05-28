U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Wednesday that $6.2 million in federal funding is headed to 15 Virginia colleges, with James Madison University getting $287,537.
In total, $6,236,161 is allocated for the Upward Bound program. According to a press release, Upward Bound is administered through the Department of Education and provides support to low-income and first-generation high school students to increase high school and college graduation rates.
At JMU, the money will be allotted to personal advising and college programs, cultural immersion experiences, and FASFA education, according to the press release. The programming will serve 60 students.
In a joint statement, Warner and Kaine said the funding for Upward Bound programs will help students prepare for higher education.
"This represents another critical investment in leveling the playing field so that more students have the tools to reach their goals and get ready for life after high school," the statement read.
-- Staff Reports
