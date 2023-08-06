35th Annual Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp Meets In Keezletown

KEEZLETOWN — There were 32 children this year that attended burn camp this year.
“It is the one week out of the year, when children who are burn survivors can come to a place and literally just be kids,” said Fire Chief Matt Tobia of Harrisonburg Fire Department.
The 35 Annual Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp took place July 30 through Saturday at Brethren Woods Conference and Retreat Center.
Meeting The Campers
Camper Nevaeh Randolph, 10, explained that the first day she arrived at camp, everyone was welcoming.
As she pet Buster, the service dog’s belly, his handler explained that Buster likes his "Buddha belly" rubbed.
Buster is from Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response and was at the camp with several of his canine and human coworkers.
Camper Piper Donahue, 9, enjoys riding horses, the pool, and music class at burn camp.
“Last year there was a talent show and I played my ukulele,” said Donahue.
Every other year, burn camp has a talent show, according to Donahue. She is already planning for next year’s talent show. She is ready to impress the audience with her recorder skills.
Kamami Fussell, 14, from Pennsylvania, has been attending camp since he was 8 years old.
There are not a lot of things to do over the summer in the county where he resides, said Fussell.
Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp has not only provided him with entertainment, but he has also made lasting friendships from peers in other cities, according to Fussell.
Isaiah Singletary, 15, from Howard County, Maryland, Taraez Rice-Curtis, 16, from Maryland, and Ugonna Iheoma, 15, from Maryland were in the same group at camp. They spoke openly about their experiences at burn camp.
“My favorite part [about burn camp] was traveling the cave,” said Singletary. “It was really fun. We went underground and it was really muddy, but it was like really lots of fun. Yeah, I enjoyed it a lot."
At one point, instructors had everyone in their group turn off their lights in the cave. Then they told everyone to wave their hands in front of themselves. They could not see their hands at all, said Rice-Curtis.
But it was harder for Rice-Curtis to pick a favorite part about burn camp.
“We do a lot. It is hard to choose one,” said Rice-Curtis.
He does recall one event, in particular, that stood out to him. The group did a four-mile canoe ride. They then found a spot in nature, set up camp, and had dinner. They stayed the night there and the next day, canoed back.
The group also stayed overnight at Camp Horizon in a tree house. This was Iheoma’s favorite experience of burn camp.
Camp Horizon provides high adventure support for burn camp. They have a rope courses, canoe trips, caving and rock climbing, according to Kalil.
The three teenagers said they had never experienced horseback riding, canoeing, caving and some of the police’s equipment before burn camp.
As the three were side by side, they explained that one night of camp, a police officer came and let them try on night vision googles. They would have never experienced this if it were not for burn camp, Singletary and Rice-Curtis said.
Volunteers Help Out
Vince Tepe is a psychologist that works for the public school system in Maryland.
He walked around camp with a bright smile laughing with campers.
He played a joke on campers and staff this year. He started camp with a full beard. Each day he would cut his beard shorter and shorter, said Tepe.
He then had everyone guess what changed about him. It took everyone awhile to figure it out, but eventually a camper discovered that his facial hair was changing daily, according to Tepe.
Tepe provides insightful concepts at camp, said Kalil.
When he was talking with some of the youngest campers, Tepe asked them to tell him some things that they have learned about him this week. They said, "you’re silly," "you’re funny," and "you’re crazy," according to Tepe.
Tepe wrote the words on the whiteboard.
He then explained that when he was four, he almost drowned. He told the kids that even to this day he has some fear around water.
As they continued with the list, none of the children ever defined him as a drowning survivor.
Then, it was time for one of the campers to be defined. The campers mentioned that the camper in subject was a burn survivor, Tepe said.
Tepe then explained that when they spoke of him, they never said he was a drowning survivor.
“Is it part of who you are? Yes. Will it always be? Yes. Does it define who you are?,” Tepe asked, sparking a discussion.
Discussions like this provide campers with some deeper insight into their personal situations, Tepe said, with the goal that they gain some "life skills."
Leading By Example
“I love being a counselor,” said Greg Hammett, who first came to the camp as a camper in 1995. He then aged out of the program in 2002.
There is a scholarship program that provides money to campers, who qualify, to help them pay for school, said Kalil.
Hammett had a scholarship through the program. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business management. He is currently a certified public accountant and does federal government consulting, he said.
He came back to the camp in 2004, to volunteer as a counselor.
“I want to try to give the kids a little bit of the experience that I had, which was phenomenally influencing on my life. And I don't think I'd be nearly as successful without some of the influences here through just the relationships with the different counselors,” said Hammett.
History Of The Camp
The founders of the camp have worked as care providers for burn survivors and youth burn survivors. Founders Linda C. French and E. Tonas Kalil started Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp after encountering a similar program put on by the Denver Children's Hospital, they said.
In 1988, French went to the American Burn Association’s annual conference. There, she saw a presentation from Denver Children's Hospital that showed a summer camp for kids with burn injuries.
It was the first weeklong, sleepaway summer camp in the world for children who are burn survivors, according to Kalil.
Once French came back from the camp, she said she was excited. She spoke with Kalil, telling him that she wanted to return to the camp.
Later, French took two boys that were treated for burn injuries to the camp. During the camp, she did a lot of observations about the dynamics of the program.
After that experience, French and Kalil started to discuss the idea of another burn camp. French likes to say that he suggested starting a camp in Maryland, so the kids they work with have one nearby, Kalil said.
From then to now, the program was begun and has grown. This was the 35th year of Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp.
