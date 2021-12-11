Cecee Hawkins said she gets little signs from God.
In those spine-tingling moments, she gets a feeling to check the news or reach out to a friend before she knows something has happened, like when John Denver died and his music played in her head.
“It’s not a sense of urgency. It’s like getting a phone call letting you know somebody’s in the hospital. [It’s] someone just letting you know,” Hawkins said. “I just feel through God and your faith that He lets you know.”
She got the same strange feeling about Lt. Leon Byrd of the Harrisonburg Police Department before she found out he died in 2007.
Through a chance encounter after a car accident around 1990, Hawkins, who struggled with drug addiction, credited Byrd, who worked for HPD from 1965 to 1992, with setting her on the right path in life.
“I’m just sitting there cussing God out because I had just wrecked the car, and I heard, ‘Are you OK, miss?’” Hawkins said. “He was sincere about it. Police officers, you wouldn’t expect to [care]. I could tell you that through those years God had his hand on my head with some of the dumb things I did.”
By asking her if she was all right and offering her the simple Christian message to trust in Jesus, Byrd inspired Hawkins to change her friends, find a new apartment and eventually get married and raise a family.
Inspired by Byrd’s message, Hawkins began sending him Christmas cards each year since 1998, updating him on how well her life was going and how grateful she was for him. She only met him a few more times before he died, she said the total time they spent together added up to no more than 15 minutes.
Fifteen minutes is all it took to change the course of Hawkins’ life.
“What he said stuck with me. Within three months, I had joined a church, got baptized and moved into my own apartment,” Hawkins said. “It was like the Lord was taking these people out of my life. I wouldn’t have any of that if it wasn’t for his influence. It was because of what he said in that car."
After he passed away, Hawkins said she felt compelled to visit his gravesite and leave flowers at least once a year. Byrd’s cemetery, located on a bluff in Bridgewater next to a residential area, was formerly maintained by a family, but they moved away. Years passed and the cemetery became overgrown.
Byrd's gravesite, which has no stone, became unreachable. The metal marker provided by the funeral home disappeared under the brush and Hawkins said she could no longer reach his site because of the terrain.
“It used to take me 20 minutes to get from my car to his grave,” Hawkins said, carefully placing a bright red bouquet on the pile of flowers. “These were people. They lived here. This was their home. They loved each other."
Hawkins, who had registered Byrd on findagrave.com, knew she had to do something to honor Byrd’s memory. Impassioned by the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, Hawkins reached out to the Harrisonburg Police Department, hoping it could do some good for Byrd.
“You couldn’t walk through [the cemetery,]” said Harrisonburg Police Lt. Charles Grubbs. “It was all covered in overgrown trees and briars. In the springtime, you got cut up walking through it from all the briars.”
It wasn’t until after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the team staged the cleanup. The project turned into a full-scale clearing of the cemetery with plans to install a gravestone at Byrd’s site and partner with local historians to map the entire cemetery.
Grubbs, who led the cleanup of a large part of the cemetery on Nov. 15 after most of the leaves had already fallen, said the police department is working to provide a simple but permanent headstone at Byrd’s burial site.
“We were out there for eight hours. And it isn’t completed yet, that was just the first day,” Grubbs said.
The cleanup uncovered Byrd’s humble gravesite and the pile of artificial flowers Hawkins left over the years. It also revealed a handful of gravestones marking multiple burials of Byrd’s family members, a cenotaph — a memorial for a soldier who died overseas — and numerous field stones, rocks that mark a grave but provide no information on who’s buried there.
“Leon, being one of our very own, it was very important to us to make sure that somebody that served the community for as many years as he had was still honored at his final resting place,” Grubbs said. “We wanted to make sure that [Hawkins] was able to visit his grave and that [Byrd] would have a final resting place that would be honorable.”
Grubbs, who studied anthropology in college, said he connected with the anthropology department at James Madison University, which will work to research the cemetery further.
“It appears that over time some of the headstones have been lost. We’re going to try to mark every gravesite in there that doesn’t have a headstone to leave it better than we found it,” Grubbs said.
According to Shane McGary, a JMU geophysics professor, there are discrepancies in record-keeping of African American cemeteries that make it harder to know who’s buried in them, compared to white cemeteries.
“I think of the disparity between the way that the records were kept and the way that the cemeteries were maintained,” McGary said. “I think there’s a significant part of our population that is disadvantaged when they’re trying to answer questions about their ancestry. I [want to] play a small role in remedying that.”
McGary lectured on his work as part of the Deyerle Program Series on local history put on by the Massanutten Regional Library in late October. He uses ground-penetrating radar, a technology that "sees" underground without disturbing gravesites. Similar technology may be used to map the Spring Creek Cemetery, according to Grubbs.
Hawkins, who brought the project to the force’s attention, said she had another feeling in the week before the cemetery was cleared.
A yard sign that she had posted in memorial of Byrd had tipped over.
“It never falls over,” Hawkins said. “I think in his way, [Byrd] was just letting me know. I feel there are people you’re really emotionally connected to and if you have faith, they let you know.”
She said she was amazed by how much better the cemetery looked when she returned to place flowers after it had been cleared.
“I’m able to walk up to his grave. I just can walk right up to it like I used to. That’s the very best part. I was able to bring my mom with me. I was able to bring her out here and meet him,” Hawkins said. “It was a huge effort. I was floored.”
