Several months ago, Ragtime Fabrics — a destination for fabric arts and supplies in Harrisonburg — was at risk of closing forever.
However, the shop transitioned to new ownership in April, when a young entrepreneur who’s interested in building community through business took over the shop on West Market Street.
Matthew Rescott, 27, of Staunton, stitched together a team of fabric arts dynamos made up of old and new staff members at Ragtime and is using his skills as an advertiser to grow the retail store and maker space that’s known to attract eclectic clientele for needs from costuming to quilting to historic preservation while maintaining the same warm and creative environment it’s always had, he said.
Rescott founded Modern Marketing, a fully remote advertising company, as a senior project in college. Rescott, who also served in the U.S. Air Force as a medic, said he’s helped a lot of other entities find success through advertising and wanted to try his hand at growing his own business.
“I want to benefit the community that I live in. Because I’m an advertiser at heart, I was really looking for something that I could advertise, I could own,” Rescott said.
Among his “buy box” — the “must haves” he wanted to find in an existing business to purchase — was a business that held a strong place in its community that was at risk of disappearing, and that it could “cash flow itself.”
“I reached out to over 150 businesses. I looked at about 100 financials of different businesses. I met with over 50 business owners between here and Richmond,” Rescott said, also reaching out to friends through social media for ideas. “Ragtime just came up time and time and time again.”
Seeing past only profits, Rescott said, though he’s not a fabric artist himself, Ragtime Fabrics was the business that spoke to him.
“It wasn’t hugely profitable. That wasn’t a big thing in my buy box,” Rescott said. “It was, ‘What’s something that can take care of itself that I can benefit a lot with my advertising capabilities.’”
Ragtime was opened by Laura “Belle” Stemper in 2003 after acquiring an existing fabric shop in downtown Harrisonburg. Stemper grew the business known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere over the years as a retirement project and decided to sell it this year to have more time with family.
Officially reopening Ragtime Fabrics on April 16, employees such as manager Eric Miller — who stayed for the transition in ownership — said it was a seamless change.
Last week, customers filed through the aisles of fabric skeins, ribbons and notions just as they had when Stemper owned the store. It looked similar, with the same large classroom area on one side and the same display of Baby Lock brand sewing machines, but with a lot of old inventory cleaned out.
Finishing up several weeks of kids summer camps in the workshop area of the store — which he sees as an important aspect of the business — Rescott said he plans to increase the number of classes offered to two per day and offer subscriptions for classes to leverage the space.
“I think the classroom is the heartbeat of this store,” Rescott said. “I think it’s, from a business perspective, what’s going to drive revenue, but more importantly what is going to help create more creators.”
Rescott, who also likes to play heavy metal music on guitar, said he fell in love with the clientele and creative energy at Ragtime.
“It’s a place for creators,” Rescott said. “And people who make things and dream things and bring them to life. That’s my people.”
