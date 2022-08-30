Some local individuals experiencing homelessness have been facing extra challenges in recent weeks.
Open Doors, the organization that runs the city’s only low-barrier homeless shelter, suspended operations the morning of Aug. 15. Relying on borrowed space, the shelter had nowhere suitable to go after leaving D-Hub, a dining facility on James Madison University’s campus.
Without Open Doors, some local homeless people said they have nowhere else to sleep at night except for city sidewalks. Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed held a special meeting with other local leaders on Aug. 22 to brainstorm a solution until a permanent low-barrier shelter planned for North Main Street opens.
“While Open Doors is closed, we encourage our guests to reach out to family, friends, or other support systems for extra support and try to connect guests with as many other community resources as possible,” Hannah Bailey, administrative director of Open Doors, said in a statement.
With all the uncertainty for local homeless and low-income individuals, low and no-income individuals and formerly incarcerated people in the city and county, some help might come from a Sept. 10 Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Twenty-seven local organizations are signed up to offer services and information about employment opportunities, social services, substance abuse support and mental health care. The fair will take place in the parking lot of the Rockingham County Administration Center on East Gay Street, a press release said.
“We wanted to do a resource fair and it just happened to be at a time that the population could probably use it the most,” said Lindsey Eye, an organizer of the resource fair. “It happens to be a really good time.”
The event is hosted by Strength in Peers, a peer support group founded in 2015, in partnership with Open Doors. Strength in Peers aims to help people recover from substance abuse and mental health issues through compassionate relationships.
“We have primarily developed programs for individuals who face a lot of these barriers,” said Nicky Fadley, Strength in Peers executive director and founder. “Individuals who, for whatever reason, are struggling with mental health and substance abuse challenges and don’t know where else to go for help.”
For homeless individuals, the fair will include free haircuts from local business Omar’s Hair Salon and Barber Shop, massages from Cedar Stone Spa, Vertical Connection Ministries mobile free clothing closet, and free backpacks stuffed with personal care supplies. Free bagged lunches will be available on a first come, first served basis, the release said.
“We [wanted to] let our community partners know that we have a lot of people who are reentering after incarceration, people who are low to no income who have barriers to housing and people who are homeless who are looking for opportunities to work or some guidance,” said Eye, community outreach coordinator for Strength in Peers.
Health services available at the resource fair will include COVID-19 vaccinations from the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health. Sentara RMH Medical Center will provide tests for diabetes. The event will also provide HIV and Hepatitis C testing, the press release said.
The event will highlight substance abuse and mental health resources available to people in the city and county, including information from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board, Harrisonburg addiction treatment center Brightview, Bridging Health Clinic holistic wellness, and Collins Center sexual assault crisis support.
The event will provide training and distribution of naloxone, a drug used to treat narcotics overdoses in emergency situations, the release said.
Organizations who want to have a table at the upcoming resource fair are asked to contact Eye by emailing lindsey@strengthinpeers.org or calling 540-217-0869, the release said.
“The Harrisonburg-Rockingham area has an array of other organizations and services that provide supportive services such as case management, benefits assistance, mental health services, peer support services, and housing assistance,” Bailey said in the statement.
