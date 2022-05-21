A lot has been said about learning loss as a result of the pandemic and the years some students spent sitting behind a computer instead of in front of a chalkboard.
Particularly in the area of literacy, much has been studied about how to get students where they should be with reading and comprehension.
It's an important topic. Studies show that if a student isn't reading at level by the time they finish third grade they likely never will. But sometimes it's also important to focus on the joy of reading, getting students inspired and excited to pick up a book.
That's the idea behind Waterman Elementary School's new book vending machine. On Friday afternoon, about 10 kids from different grade levels gathered in the school's atrium around a "something" that was being carefully hidden with cardboard and blue paper.
On the front of the cardboard shield was a piece of paper where students had written their guesses for what was behind: a trampoline, a unicorn, a fountain, a vending machine with soda and Doritos.
Fifth-grader Irabiel Santiago felt fairly certain that it was a vending machine. Even though he was pretty sure he was correct, he said he was "excited," anyway.
The students took turns cutting away the tape holding the cardboard together. With final effort to pull apart the cardboard, "ooohs" and "woohoos" filled the atrium. On one side of the vending machine was a custom logo that said "Waterman Wildcats," on the other side, the same, but in Spanish.
Students eagerly flocked the back-lit glass and examined the vending machine's literary offerings. Each student was given a token to select a book. The vending machine contained both classics and new books, and there were books in both English and Spanish.
Irabiel selected "Dog Man: Grime and Punishment," by Dav Pilkey.
Waterman Principal Margot Zahner quickly took out her phone to snap a picture of another student flipping through his new book.
"The goal is to get every Waterman Wildcat to be a reader," Zahner said. "We want to come back strong from the pandemic and that means creating that wonder and joy while focusing on literacy."
The idea for the book vending machine, which are popping up in schools all over the country, began last year thanks to longtime Waterman art teacher Cindy Lamb. So it was only fitting that Lamb got to cut the ribbon that encircled the machine.
Next year, tokens will be given out to students on birthdays and half-birthdays, Zahner said. For the remainder of this school year, golden tickets or something similar will be placed around the school and will be traded for tokens.
As Zahner was leading Irabiel from the atrium he told her, "I'm excited that I have something new to read."
