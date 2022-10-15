Children’s Services of Virginia has been placing children in foster homes for three decades, with offices in Harrisonburg, Winchester and Fredericksburg.
In September, the state-certified placement agency had a first: Virginia Department of Social Services sent 82 referrals for foster parents, the most in a one-month period.
“We’re like, ‘What is going on?’” said Faye Lohr, Children’s Services of Virginia executive director.
That prompted the agency to put out a call for foster parents on Thursday, asking individuals and parents to consider opening up their homes, especially as the holidays approach with an anticipated increase in need, according to a press release.
Lohr said agencies across the state are desperate for foster parents.
The cause of this shortage is complex, as it stems from both incoming foster children and foster parents, said Rebekah Shennum, Children’s Services of Virginia resource parent recruiter.
According to statistics from the Virginia Department of Social Services, the number of children in foster care has remained relatively steady over the last few years at around 5,000, but there are fluctuations.
Over the last 20 years, the opioid epidemic caused an influx of children to enter the system, said Lorie Dunn, resource home coordinator for the Virginia Department of Social Services Office in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.
“We could not keep up with the number of children who are entering the system and then we still have not fully caught up to that,” Dunn said.
Jorge Santos, marketing and recruitment manager at DePaul Community Resources Inc., said foster parents who have been with the agency for decades are reaching an age where they can’t foster anymore.
Santos, whose organization has offices in Central, Western and Southwest Virginia, said many individuals younger than 40 assume they are too financially unstable to foster.
“When in reality, you just need a loving home,” Santos said.
Although this problem is statewide, Harrisonburg’s rural location hinders foster home options, advocates say.
People Places is another foster and adoption agency serving the Valley, with offices in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Charlottesville.
Spencer Eavers, outreach specialist, said that even though she sees similar shortages in all her offices, the Harrisonburg area has a smaller a population to pull foster homes from.
All organizations said older children and sibling units are the hardest to place — and there’s more than one reason for that.
Many foster parents are willing to take in young children, but not as many are willing to foster older children, Dunn said.
“What happens then, is we have to go way outside of our local area in order to find a placement for them,” Dunn said. “We end up, unfortunately, having a child from Harrisonburg or Rockingham County be placed in a foster home that’s two hours away, sometimes or even farther than that.”
Keeping foster children near their hometown is vital, all three agencies agreed.
Pulling a child from their home is traumatic to begin with, Eavers said. If agencies keep children in the same school system and on the same sports teams, it lessens the long-term trauma of displacement.
Eavers said People Places desperately needs foster parents for children aged 8 and older.
Santos said some foster parents choose younger kids because they think older children have more trauma — which is not the case.
“Trauma knows no demographic boundary,” Santos said.
Sibling groups increased in the last year and local agencies are seeking foster homes open to two or more children.
Most foster families already have children at home, so they don’t have the time or space to foster multiple children, Lohr said.
Agencies try to keep siblings together, but when there are no families to foster them, they are forced to break apart.
Children’s Services of Virginia offers free, virtual information sessions on becoming a foster parent every month. The sessions allow interested participants to ask questions about the process before committing. Shennum said several people have attended sessions and become foster parents months or years later, when they are ready.
“Let’s talk about it,” Lohr said. “Tell me about your family. Tell me about what you want to do and why you want to do this. Don’t feel like you may not qualify. Give us a call and we’ll talk.”
