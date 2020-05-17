Leonard Phillips, of Harrisonburg, began coming down with a dry cough on Wednesday and by Thursday developed body aches. He had never been tested for COVID-19, so when the chance was available for free, he took it.
He became one of 118 city residents able to get tested Saturday.
“If you can get a test, get tested,” he said.
The city of Harrisonburg, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare, held its second mobile COVID-19 testing, this time available for all city residents.
There were 100 tests available and, nearly two hours after opening, all were exhausted — a change of pace compared to testing made available on May 2 to the Northeast neighborhood and Mosby Court where 83 of 100 tests were used.
When testing sites at Spotswood Elementary School and Skyline Middle School opened at 2 p.m. on Saturday, there was already a line of nearly 30 people at each location waiting.
Spanish interpreters were made available at both locations, and Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili interpreters were available at Spotswood Elementary.
Phillips, 31, waited at Skyline Middle School to receive his free test.
“I was sick about a month ago, but only had one symptom so I couldn’t get tested,” he said. “Now I can.”
Michael Parks, director of communications for Harrisonburg, said it would take a couple of days for those tested to get their results back.
Mary Claire Gaines, 21, of Maryland, and Austin Wheeler, 22, of Maine, were both tested for COVID-19 on May 11 and didn’t receive their test results until Saturday morning.
The two James Madison University students had refused to return back home until they knew they were healthy and did not have the coronavirus. Their test results from May 11 came back negative.
“Time has been spent since we got tested last time and we don’t know what we could have been exposed to since,” Wheeler said.
Gaines said both her and Wheeler had not shown any symptoms prior to being tested May 11 and on Saturday, but heard there were people at JMU who had tested positive for COVID-19, leading them to be tested a second time.
“We want to get back to our family,” she said.
Because not all the tests were used during the city’s May 2 mobile testing, Parks said an additional 18 were made available before residents had to be turned away.
“We may be able to do some [tests] in the coming week,” Parks said. “We have a need for resources in the community and we have been pleased with the testing we have been able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.