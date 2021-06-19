After a year when teachers have gone above and beyond to provide engaging learning for students over a variety of virtual platforms, as well as in-person instruction, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said he felt that no single teacher for the division could be chosen as Teacher of the Year.
Normally, a teacher of the year is chosen for each school, and from there a divisionwide Tteacher of the Year is selected and would represent HCPS in the Region 5 competition.
But choosing just one teacher per building felt like it was undermining the hard work that all teachers put in this past year, Richards said.
Therefore, a resolution was passed at Tuesday night's School Board work session declaring all HCPS teachers Teacher of the Year.
"HCPS teachers have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and provided unwavering support to their students in all of the division's schools," the resolution stated. "HCPS teachers have worked countless hours to support their students' academic, social and emotional well-being during the unexpected school closure and public health crisis. And HCPS teachers are essential to empowering families and communities to support our children.
"Therefor the Harrisonburg City School Board does recognize all Harrisonburg City Public Schools teachers as 2021 Teachers of the Year."
