The weather showed no sign anything could be wrong when Corrie Lynn Green, a Harrisonburg massage therapist, joined friends for a unique kind of party at a nearby winery in 2017.
Green said she and about 10 friends gathered on a sunny November afternoon for a mammogram party, to each get an X-ray scan for signs of breast cancer.
Green, 40 at the time, said she’d heard that was the recommended age to start having mammograms done, but other than that, she didn’t think much about getting the scan and was surprised that it didn’t hurt at all.
“I was healthy. I was a bicyclist,” Green said. “At the time, I was really fit.”
However, early the next day, Green received a call from the hospital saying she needed to come back for additional tests.
“I think they got me in the next morning — light speed,” Green said. “I got an ultrasound, and I could see something on the ultrasound that was different than the rest of my body.”
She was told not to worry right away, but Green said after additional tests and a biopsy were done, the doctors told her she needed to have surgery to have the mass removed because they believed it was cancerous.
Just a few weeks after the mammogram, Green had surgery to have the tumor and some lymph nodes removed. After the doctors looked at the tumor, they diagnosed Green with stage 2, grade 3 breast cancer — meaning it could rapidly spread.
The disease had not spread to Green’s lymph nodes or any other part of her body that the doctors could see, but they told her it had entered a vein that connected to them, she said, before it was removed.
For the next six months, Green underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 36 rounds of radiation. For the radiation part, Green said she went to the hospital every single day.
Now five years since her diagnosis, Green has been deemed cancer-free, but she sees life from a whole new perspective now.
Green decided to pursue a career in folk music songwriting and performance, which she’d always been drawn to. She knows the cancer can always come back, but focuses on living in the moment.
Green is also speaking at the Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk at Westover Park in Harrisonburg on Oct. 29. She said she plans to share her story and the role the mammogram played in preventing the disease from metastasizing in her body. She will also perform one of her songs.
“I have written a song called ‘Rise Up,’ and it’s not a victory song, but it’s a song about staying strong and standing up and getting better to the best of your ability,” Green said. “I want to focus on the positive things.”
While many might consider a cancer diagnosis at 40 years old unlucky, Green said she considers herself fortunate that she caught it before it had any more time to spread, and she strongly encourages every woman to follow the guidelines from health professionals when it comes to getting mammograms.
“It’s terrible luck,” Green said. “And it’s also an amazing gift to survive.”
The United States Preventative Services Task Force, an organization of doctors and related experts that provides general data-based disease survival and prevention strategies, recommends women 50 to 74 at an average risk of breast cancer get a mammogram every two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Oct. 21 is National Mammography Day, part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when women are encouraged to learn about breast care and receive a mammogram, according to Whitney Minnick, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.
On Wednesday, the Sentara RMH Mobile Mammography Van will be parked outside of Orangetheory Fitness in Harrisonburg. Appointments are required to get a mammogram and are available by calling 540-689-6000, according to a flyer for the event.
“[Early detection] is the game changer,” Green said. “Go get that mammogram. What’s painful is chemotherapy. What’s painful is surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. It’s a minor inconvenience to get a mammogram.”
