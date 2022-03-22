Anicira will be hosting a a free vaccine event for area residents' pets this weekend, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg veterinary center.
The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 1992 Medical Ave. in the city, according to the release.
"The vaccinations provided at this clinic prevent the deadly diseases rabies, distemper, parvovirus, and feline panleukopenia," Katie Nicholson, Anicira marketing and communications manager, said in the release. "The event is part of Petco Love's initiative to vaccinate 1 million pets by the end of March."
The pets must be neutered and spayed to be eligible.
"Because of Petco Love’s generous contribution, we can offer vaccines that offer protection against deadly viruses at no cost to pet parents," Cate Lemmond, president and CEO of Anicira, said in the release. "We encourage pet parents to take advantage of this great opportunity to help improve the well-being of their cats and dogs."
— Staff Reports
